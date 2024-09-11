Big C Supercenter plans four new branches and B5bn renovation by 2025

A branch of Big C Supercenter in Bangkok. (File photo)

Big C Supercenter Plc, a Thai supermarket and convenience store operator, plans to launch four more branches by the end of 2025.

Aswin Techajareonvikul, the company's chief executive and president, said the company plans to renovate its 18 existing stores and launch one more store, with a total budget of 5 billion baht this year.

"Moreover, the company aims to add three more stores by the end of 2025 and continue to expand its 'Big C Mini' convenience store," said Mr Aswin.

The company now has more than 1,800 stores across Thailand and abroad, including Hong Kong, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Mr Aswin said that the company decided not to renew its lease agreements for two branches: the Sukhaphiban 3-2 branch in Bang Kapi, Bangkok, and Rangsit 2 branch in Lam Luk Ka, Pathum Thani.

The two branches will remain open until Sept 15 and Sept 30, respectively.

"The employees can transfer to nearby Big C branches or apply to work for Big C in their hometowns on a voluntary basis," he said.

The company also announced that it will relocate its Rat Burana branch in Bangkok to the new freehold area under Berli Jucker Plc at the Chao Phraya River basin.

The store will remain open until Oct 31, and the newly relocated store will be open next year.