New minister promises to tackle living costs, Chinese imports

Mr Pichai says urgent measures are needed to address the rising cost of goods in Thailand, as well as the influx of Chinese imports. VARUTH HIRUNYATHEB

New Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan has vowed urgent measures to address high living costs, accelerate free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations, and tighten control over the influx of Chinese imports.

Following his first day of work, Mr Pichai said he is ready to work with two deputy commerce ministers -- Napintorn Srisanphang and Suchat Chomklin -- to take on the crucial task of driving Thailand's economy in a time of crisis.

He said the ministry's policies will be announced later following the presentation of the government's policies to parliament on Thursday and Friday, which will include reducing the cost of living, guaranteeing better produce prices, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, promoting the utilisation of FTAs, and tackling the influx of cheap, low-quality imports.

A meeting with ministry executives is scheduled for Monday to delegate work to responsible agencies under the supervision of the ministry.

Mr Pichai said urgent measures are needed to address the rising cost of goods in Thailand, as well as to tighten control over the influx of Chinese imports.

He said his first priority is to review product costs and work with businesses to reduce prices, easing the burden on the public.

Regarding Chinese imports, Mr Pichai acknowledged the challenges and said existing measures will be reassessed. If current regulations prove ineffective, additional measures will be introduced to address the issue, he said. However, Mr Pichai avoided highlighting Chinese products, saying it may appear as though Thailand is opposed to Chinese imports.

He said it is important to expedite FTA negotiations with other countries, as more pacts could lead to increased foreign investment in Thailand.