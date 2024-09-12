Shopee Live 9.9 sparks eightfold jump in sales

Shopee recorded an eightfold surge in sales from its Shopee Live 9.9 campaign, despite weakening consumer purchasing power.

The strong sales reflected the growth and sustainability of brand partners and Thai entrepreneurs, said Karan Ambani, director of commercial at Shopee (Thailand).

One of the top local sellers posted a 23-fold increase in sales during the campaign, said Mr Ambani. Skincare, cooking essentials and pet food were the best-selling items on Shopee Live during the campaign.

"Our platform is a driving force behind the continued growth of sellers, brand partners and content creators. The 9.9 event marked our position as the No.1 e-commerce platform as we commit to delivering exceptional deals and offer convenience through our marketing tools and programmes," he said.

With features such as Shopee Live, Shopee Video and Shopee Affiliate Program, the platform plans to unlock potential sales for vendors by providing them with useful marketing tools.

Shopee Video was well-received by shoppers, content creators and brand partners, with sellers and brands being able to record a 22-fold uplift in sales during the 9.9 campaign. A local shop for fast-moving consumer goods reported a surge of 80 times for orders on Shopee Video compared with an average day, said Mr Ambani.

The most expensive item purchased on Shopee Video was a knockdown house, costing more than 300,000 baht.

The Shopee Affiliate Program enabled participating creators to grow their sales, especially through Shopee Mall, by more than 5.5 times. A local skincare seller saw sales surge over 142 times during the campaign, he said.

The top three categories that creators promoted through the Shopee Affiliate Program included home and living, women's fashion, and beauty and personal care.

Shopee also teamed up with more than 30 brand partners for the "Shopee 9.9 Creative Content Collaboration" under a "Best of the Year" concept. With more than 15 million impressions on social media, the activity was a hit in driving engagement.

The platform supports more than 350 million product listings on a "Shop first, pay later" or "SPayLater" basis, which is among the most popular channels.

During the 9.9 campaign, beauty, home and living, and women's clothing were the most popular SPayLater categories.

ShopeeFood was popular in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Nonthaburi, with somtum, mala and spicy salad being the most searched-for items.