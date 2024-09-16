Salesforce launches AI Agentforce

Listen to this article

Salesforce, a global customer relations management company powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has introduced Agentforce, a suite of autonomous AI agents that can augment employees and handle several tasks.

The agents can handle tasks in service, sales, marketing and commerce, aiming to enhance customer satisfaction.

Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff said Agentforce represents the third wave of AI -- advancing beyond co-pilots to a new era of highly accurate, low-hallucination intelligent agents that actively drive customer success.

He said the company's Einstein platform has been iterated and improved over the past decade, processing 2 trillion AI transactions weekly.

The platform has enabled customers to harness the power of AI without needing deep technical expertise, said Mr Benioff.

Unlike traditional AI solutions, which often require complex implementation and deep technical knowledge, Agentforce is designed to be user-friendly and seamlessly integrate with existing Salesforce platforms, he said.

This transforms business operations by offering high accuracy and efficiency in AI-driven tasks, from customer service to internal operations.

The AI agents are equipped to analyse data, make informed decisions and execute tasks such as managing customer service inquiries, qualifying sales leads and optimising marketing strategies.

Mr Benioff said Salesforce has consistently demonstrated that customer data is never used as a product, emphasising its dedication to data privacy and security.

"Throughout our 25 years, we've shown that achieving success in AI requires more than just accessing data. It's about fundamentally transforming how we integrate technology to benefit our customers," he said.

An estimated 41% of employee time is spent on repetitive, low-impact work and 65% of desk workers believe generative AI will allow them to be more strategic, according to a Salesforce report on AI trends.

Every company has more jobs to accomplish than resources available to them. As a result, many jobs go unaddressed or uncompleted, the report says.

The future of work is a hybrid workforce composed of humans and agents, enabling companies to compete, noted the report.