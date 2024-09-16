Samyan Smart City making headway

Smart energy development in central Bangkok under the Samyan Smart City project continues to make progress, with the latest effort relocating overhead power and communication cables underground, says the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA).

Overhead cables that ran along Chulalongkorn Soi 12, which leads to Banthat Thong Road, along with those located in an area in front of the King Rama VI Monument near Lumpini Park, were removed last month, eliminating an urban eyesore, said Rachain Unwet, assistant governor for distribution system service at MEA.

The work follows collaboration between MEA and Chulalongkorn University that began in June 2019.

Officials will continue to promote smart energy management in the area by improving electricity supply, installing a battery energy storage system, known as a BESS, and developing a smart grid, said Mr Rachain.

A BESS is used in tandem with electricity generated by solar and wind power. This equipment aims to ensure a smooth supply of electricity as the sun and wind offer intermittent power supply based on the weather conditions.

Officials also want to develop a smart grid in Samyan Smart City to better manage electricity production, sales and consumption.

Data on consumer behaviour can be gathered and analysed using a smart grid.

Samyan Smart City is defined as 1,153 rai of land surrounded by four roads: Banthat Thong, Rama IV, Henri Dunant and Rama I.

The project's development, overseen by Property Management of Chulalongkorn University (PMCU), was initially funded in 2017 by the Energy Conservation Fund, which also sponsored other smart city development projects, including Thammasat University's Rangsit Campus in Pathum Thani.

According to PMCU, rooftop solar panels were installed at a car park near Block 28 in Chulalongkorn Soi 5 as part of the smart energy development.

BCPG, the renewable power generation arm of energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation, was hired to develop a district cooling system for the project, which can help save energy, said Niwat Adirek, president and chief executive of BCPG.

Samyan Smart City also promotes smart mobility by offering battery-operated shuttle buses to students and other people in the area, according to PMCU.