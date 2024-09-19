Agencies forge pact on promoting digital skills

The Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Employment and the Department of Skill Development to develop a "learn to earn" platform to promote digital skills and knowledge, supporting job matching nationwide.

The platform will complement the ongoing development of a platform for community digital centre management.

The platform is expected to launch early next year.

The aim of the learn to earn platform is to deliver benefits to the 1,722 community digital centres across the country. Collectively, the centres have 812,534 users.

According to Putchapong Nodthaisong, secretary-general of ONDE, each community digital centre provides public digital services and training activities to teach young people and the public.

It also provides a place where the trading of products online can be carried out to help reduce social gaps and inequality and improve the quality of life of members of local communities.

Mr Putchapong said the MoU would create data linkage and data exchange between relevant government agencies as part of the digital government policy.

According to the MoU, the ONDE is responsible for supporting the policy-making process, providing guidelines and building cooperation with relevant agencies to support information that is useful for the community digital centre project.

The Department of Employment is responsible for promoting the community digital centre management platform to enable job seekers to more easily access its job placement service.

The department is also ready to support the linkage of useful information for the ONDE and Department of Skill Development.

The Department of Skill Development is responsible for supporting the linkage of information related to skills training courses, the development of labour potential and business operators, and the testing of national labour skills standards.

This will enable people to easily access the job training provided by its related organisations nationwide.

Mr Putchapong said the development of community digital centres and the management platform were one of the ONDE's eight core tasks last year.

Other tasks included the development of existing government data centre and cloud service projects, driving the policy of using the cloud as the main principle (known as the Cloud First policy), the study and preparation of Thailand Digital Outlook 2024 via 102 indicators for digital development in the country, and measuring the contribution of the digital economy to the country's GDP.