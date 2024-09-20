Centara Life to offer flexible hotel stays

Mr Thrussell, left, and Mr Thirayuth, right, at a press conference. Mr Thrussell said rebranding Centara Life would drive awareness and customer experience for the chain.

Centara Hotels & Resorts (CHR) is upbeat on the "upper midscale" segment trend as it launches a rebranded Centara Life, with plans to expand in Southeast Asia, Japan and the Middle East.

Tom Thrussell, vice-president of brand, marketing and digital at CHR, said there was growth and increasing opportunity in the upper midscale segment globally.

"Guests need more flexibility and freedom in their travel now, particularly after Covid-19," said Mr Thrussell.

This means hotels are shifting away from traditional services to allow more flexibility, such as flexible check-in.

He said Centara Life, one of six brands under CHR, has been rebranded from "Centra by Centara". The brand offers anytime check-in, while providing breakfast meals until 4pm and night-time noodles.

The company also introduced an app through which guests can communicate directly with hotel staff, indicating their preferred time for particular services and the level of housekeeping.

Mr Thrussell said Centara Life is suitable for all types of guests, whether group or couple travellers, or leisure or business tourists.

CHR operates nine Centara Life hotels, mainly via management contracts, comprising eight in Thailand and one in Oman.

Five more properties are in the pipeline, including in Laos and Thailand. One will open in Surat Thani and one will open in the Ratchada area of Bangkok next year.

Mr Thrussell said rebranding Centara Life will drive better awareness and customer experience, resulting in higher occupancy and revenue.

In Thailand, Centara Life starts at 2,000-2,500 baht per night. Further expansion opportunities are not only in Thailand, but across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Japan, in which CHR already has a presence.

Mr Thrussell said that since the beginning of the year, tourism across hotels in every destination has recovered.

Incentives such as the permanent visa-free programme between Thailand and China have attracted more Chinese travellers to Centara hotels in Thailand.

Given that Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong aims to revive the subsidy programme called We Travel Together to boost tourism, Thirayuth Chirathivat, chief executive of CHR, said the scheme benefits hotels as seen in the past with domestic tourists.

However, Mr Thirayuth said it should be launched during the low season.

Mr Thrussell said if the programme was more restrictive, the scheme could start by offering hotels in second- and third-tier cities, but ideally it should cover all hotels in Thailand.