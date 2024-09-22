Thais partner with UK supermarket giant to promote goods

The Commerce Ministry has partnered with Wing Yip, the largest Chinese supermarket in the United Kingdom, to further promote Thai goods, particularly those that are environmentally friendly.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan led his team to meet executives of Wing Yip Group on Saturday in London.

The goal was to strengthen cooperation in exporting Thai goods, particularly those that are innovative and environmentally friendly, as there is a growing market for these products in the UK and Europe.

He said Wing Yip is the leading supplier of over 4,500 authentic and quality ingredients from Asian countries including Thailand.

Founded in 1970 in England by Woon Wing Yip, the company operates superstores in Birmingham, Manchester, Croydon, and Cricklewood. It makes more than 4.5 billion baht in sales annually.

"Wing Yip imports more than 1,000 products from Thailand, worth more than 500 million baht per year," he said. Products in high demand include frozen foods, beverages, seasonings, canned goods, and jasmine rice.

Mr Pichai said Thai goods can still grow in the UK, particularly those with inventive, well-designed packaging and eco-friendly qualities. This is one of the ministry's 10 targeted initiatives to expand the Thai goods market in the UK and Europe.

"We will have our commercial attaché work closely with UK importers to better understand their needs and suggest appropriate Thai products. This will help expand the market of Thai goods in the UK," he said.

The ministry also plans to organise more activities – both online and on-site – to expand the market. It will find new Thai manufacturers to present more choices of goods to UK importers.

Mr Pichai on Sunday presided over the launch of the “Think Thailand Next Level” branding campaign to promote the image of Thai products and services on a large billboard in London's Piccadilly Circus. He also released the “Think Thailand Next Level” branding campaign on London buses.

“The United Kingdom is one of our 10 strategic markets for elevating the image and brand of Thai products abroad," he said, adding the launch of the branding campaign will help stimulate British consumers and tourists to remember the image of Thai products and services.

Mr Pichai and the Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade of the UK, Douglas Alexander, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a Closer Trade Partnership on Sept 18.

He said this is a critical step in improving Thailand's trading relations with the UK and lays the groundwork for future discussions on a free trade agreement.

Currently, Thailand exports goods to the United Kingdom worth 140 billion baht, of which about 28 billion baht, or 20%, is food products.