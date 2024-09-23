Vimut touts aesthetic medicine prospects

The aesthetic medicine trend is growing in Thailand, with more younger people seeking treatments to improve their looks, drawing more providers into the market.

Vimut Holding Hospital Co is the latest company to enter the market.

Aesthetic medicine aims to enhance or alter people's physical appearance through surgical and non-surgical approaches.

"Vimut wants to be a leader in holistic healthcare, providing services that meet people's needs for healthcare and beauty," said Surawee Chaithumrongkool, chief executive of Vimut, a unit of Pruksa Holding Plc, a real estate developer.

"Our hospital is poised to help establish Thailand as one of Asia's premier aesthetic hubs."

Vimut opened the Maxillofacial Contouring Centre, which specialises in facial bone contouring, to provide patients with surgical procedures aimed at reshaping and enhancing the structure of their faces.

The centre focuses on younger people because this group of patients is growing rapidly.

The average age of people in Thailand who are interested in cosmetic surgery ranges from 20 to 45 years old, said Chanchai Wongchuensoontorn, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at the centre.

People with abnormalities or disproportionate facial structures need to consult a doctor for solutions through facial and jaw surgery. Having a balanced facial structure often depends on the proportion of features, with key areas including the cheekbones, jaw, chin, superciliary arches and jawline, according to reports.

The cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatment market in Thailand is projected to grow by 2.3-3.6% a year, reaching 70 billion baht last year, according to Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research).

The average age of cosmetic surgery patients has trended younger, as the customer base has expanded for sustained growth despite an economic slowdown in other sectors. Beyond traditional target groups such as female Gen Y and the LGBTQIA+ community, members of Gen Z and men are increasingly turning to cosmetic surgery to redefine their appearance, noted K-Research.

The new Vimut centre set a revenue target of 20 million baht for this year, growing to 30 million in a few years, said Ms Surawee.