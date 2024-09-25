CRC bags Rev Edition stake

Mr Hummel, left, is pictured with Pornsak Chinawongwatana, chief executive of Rev Edition.

CRC Sports, a subsidiary of SET-listed Central Retail Corporation (CRC) and the operator of sports retailer Supersports, announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Rev Edition Co Ltd, a distributor and importer of sports performance and lifestyle brands.

Suthatip Manoonpol, head of growth and partnership for Central Brand and Specialty Group, said the company invested more than 468 million baht for a 75% stake in Rev Edition Co Ltd.

Rev Edition imports and distributes international brands such as Hoka, Saucony and National Geographic.

It operates a network of 159 locations across Thailand and Malaysia, featuring Rev Runnr stores, brand shops, in-store counters and various multi-brand outlets, as well as online platforms.

Alexandre Hummel, president of CRC Sports, said the acquisition will widen its customer base and enhance the company's specialised expertise.

"Distribution rights for various brands will remain under CRC Sports's management, while Rev Edition will retain its administrative rights for brands such as Hoka, Saucony, Goodr, 2XU, CEP, Qiaodan, XTEP, Kailas, Champion, Aonijie, National Geographic, Teva and Oakley," Mr Hummel said.

Combined with existing brands, the company will expand its distribution portfolio in Thailand to encompass a total of 20 brands, he said.

Len Lertsumitkul, head of strategy and business excellence at CRC Sports, said Rev Edition is set to launch 19 new locations in the fourth quarter of this year.

The company also plans to expand both multi-brand and brand stores by over 20 locations, including those in Malaysia, by 2025.

"In 3-5 years, the company aims to expand its presence in the region by opening 20 Rev Runnr running speciality stores in Malaysia, 10-15 in Vietnam and one store in Singapore," said Mr Hummel.

He said Thailand's sports equipment market has a promising growth outlook as the company expects the market to expand by 6-7% this year, thanks to increased interest in sports by Thais, especially during the 2024 Paris Olympics Games, held last July and August.

The company expects its sales to grow by 8-10% this year, higher than the overall market, said Mr Hummel.