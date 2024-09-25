Vayupak subscriptions exceed ministry's offer

Krungthai Asset Management (KTAM) says Vayupak Fund 1 Type A investment units received strong interest from retail investors, while a survey indicates sound demand from institutional investors, whose subscription period is scheduled from Wednesday until Friday.

Vayupak Fund subscriptions totalled 190 billion baht, exceeding the Finance Ministry's offering of 150 billion to the public from Sept 16-20, says Krungthai Asset Management (KTAM).

KTAM chief executive Chavinda Hanratanakool said Vayupak Fund 1 Type A investment units received strong interest from retail investors, while a survey indicates sound demand from institutional investors, whose subscription period is scheduled from Wednesday until Friday.

According to a bookbuilding survey conducted from Sept 18-20, total demand exceeded the maximum fundraising value of 150 billion baht, with total subscriptions reaching 190 billion baht, she said.

"The high subscription volume reflects confidence in the Vayupak Fund in terms of investment protection mechanisms and returns, as well as the fund's risk management mechanisms," said Mrs Chavinda.

"This makes Vayupak 1 a long-term investment option that generates good returns."

Retail investors who subscribed in the fund's Type A investment units allocated by the small lot first method can check the allocation results starting today at 9am on the Settrade website.

Anek Yooyuen, deputy secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said the fund's Type A investment units will be listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) starting on Oct 7, with the trading name VAYU1.

Investors can buy and sell Type A units through the SET trading system.

Trading is allowed every business day and the price aligns with the market price mechanism, said Mr Anek.

Sukit Udomsirikul, chief of the research office at InnovestX Securities, said the Vayupak Fund will attract additional investment to the stock market over the next decade.

This should help minimise the decline of the SET index and build confidence in the bourse as the subscription is nearly 200 billion baht already, Mr Sukit said.