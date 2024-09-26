Thais seek extra income as consumer costs spike

Rising costs are causing 84% of Thai consumers to seek extra income to ensure their financial resilience, according to NielsenIQ's Mid-Year Thailand Consumer Outlook.

Thai consumer behaviour has shifted significantly as households navigate economic uncertainty and escalating living costs.

According to the report, 84% of respondents are pursuing additional income streams beyond their primary jobs.

This surge reflects a nationwide push for financial resilience amid rising expenses, noted the survey.

However, 29% of consumers report improvements in their financial positions since January 2024, up from 24%, while 35% feel their financial position has worsened, an uptrend from 48% earlier in the year.

Economic uncertainty looms, as 36% of consumers express growing concerns over rising utility bills, up from 32% last year.

Despite rising costs, 43% of Thai consumers believe their household's financial security remains unaffected. However, this group has become more cautious with their spending habits, a consistent trend since the beginning of the year.

To navigate the cost pressures, 45% of Thai consumers are opting for online shopping to access better deals, minimise trips and maximise savings on fuel. This shift underscores the rising importance of convenience and affordability in consumer decision-making.

With household budgets strained, 25% of Thai consumers are transitioning to purchasing larger, bulk-pack items to benefit from lower cost per usage.

In addition, 80% of respondents express a strong preference for products that are designed to be as affordable as possible, indicating an opportunity for businesses to innovate with cost-effective solutions.

The report also found a notable shift towards long-term value, with 76% of consumers willing to pay a premium for products that are more durable, minimising the need for frequent replacements.

The influence of social media continues to grow, with 76% of Thai consumers using these platforms to discover new products and services, significantly higher than the global average of 46%.

Social commerce, omni-channel experiences, artificial intelligence integration, and fluctuating commodity prices are poised to influence consumer behaviour in 2025, noted the report.

Roughly one-third of Thai consumers are expected to increase their social media shopping activity, driving further shifts in retail trends, according to the survey.