Mobile ID services receive official rollout

People check out the latest mobile phones at Mobile Expo 2024, taking place at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission's (NBTC) R&D fund has collaborated with two startups to co-launch mobile ID services to encourage widespread adoption of mobile ID across the private sector.

The two startups won the NBTC's Mobile ID Innovation Award last year.

Pulsiri Ninkitsaranont, NBTC assistant secretary-general of the telecom cluster, said the mobile ID platform is expected to play a crucial role in reducing unauthorised access to personal data, preventing fraud, and minimising risks for the public.

Startup Nine Net Co already implemented its mobile ID service in several service sectors, including dental clinics, hotels and resorts.

Startup Urban Room Co Ltd integrated mobile ID using its Mevote platform to enhance social participation in online public hearings and surveys.

Ms Pulsiri said the fund provided financial support to the winners of the innovation award.

The mobile ID system enables secure identity verification through mobile phones, replacing traditional ID cards. This aligns with the Thailand 4.0 policy, which promotes a digital society.

Mobile ID provides several key benefits for online questionnaires and feedback.

The technology increases data accuracy by eliminating manual entry errors and enhances reliability through ID verification, ensuring responses come from real individuals.

Mobile ID also helps reduce costs related to printing, delivery and event organisation. The service's environmentally friendly design reduces paper usage and the need for travel, supporting sustainable practices.

Tinnakorn Laoraoviroj, chief executive of Nine Net Co, said the company integrated mobile ID into more than 2,000 dental clinics, managing it through their back-end systems.

This allows patients to verify their identities securely on a paperless basis.

Nine Net also launched its mobile hotel service, enabling guests to check in using mobile ID via QR code scanning, with guest data automatically sent to the Department of Provincial Administration.

The company wants the mobile hotel platform to increase digital data transmission at hotels and lodging from 25% to 50% within one year.

"Mobile ID not only simplifies operations for businesses by reducing paperwork and costs, but also enhances convenience and security for the public," said Mr Tinnakorn. "People no longer need to carry physical ID cards, reducing the risk of personal information being mishandled."

He said more than 200 startups, including those in office building management, e-commerce and logistics, are interested in developing new innovations using mobile ID technology.

Tansorn Pornpanyapat, director of Urban Room, said the mobile ID integration on the Mevote platform has increased social engagement, tripling participation compared with traditional methods.