Developing the versatile leaders your business needs

Listen to this article

Arinya Talerngsri

The pace of change in today’s world is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Global disruptions, rapid technological advancements and shifting market trends are reshaping the way businesses operate.

Leaders are no longer tasked with simply managing day-to-day activities — they are expected to steer their organisations through new challenges, anticipate future changes and continuously innovate.

Traditional leadership models, while still valuable, no longer fully equip businesses to stay competitive and resilient in such a fast-changing world.

This is where the Xshape leadership style comes in. These leaders combine deep expertise with the ability to adapt, making them capable of handling both conventional challenges and the complex demands of today’s business environment.

As organisations prepare for the future, developing Xshape leaders is becoming essential to driving growth, fostering innovation, and ensuring long-term success.

Let’s explore why Xshape leaders are so vital and how their development can be a significant advantage for your organisation.

Adaptability and agility: Leaders must be able to pivot quickly. Xshape leaders are skilled at adapting to changes—whether it’s new technologies, shifts in customer behaviour or sudden market conditions. They don’t just react to change; they anticipate it and turn it into an opportunity. These are the leaders who embrace transformation and use it to their advantage.

Purpose-driven innovation: Xshape leaders don’t innovate for the sake of it. They bring a clear, strategic focus to every new idea. They are capable of blending new technologies and methods with tried-and-true practices, ensuring that innovation results in tangible business outcomes. Whether it’s applying AI to customer experience strategies or improving internal processes, these leaders align innovation with the company’s overall goals.

Cross-functional collaboration: Silos can slow down progress, but Xshape leaders work to break them down. They foster collaboration across departments, ensuring the organisation is aligned and working together. By bringing teams like marketing, operations, and R&D into a unified effort, these leaders harness the strengths of the entire organisation to drive success.

Thriving in uncertainty: In a world where uncertainty is the norm, Xshape leaders excel. They are resilient, adaptable and able to lead with confidence even when the path forward is unclear. Their ability to stay focused, strategic, and composed ensures that the organisation remains agile and capable of navigating through volatility.

What Xshape Leadership Looks Like in Action

Leading through disruption: Imagine a CEO navigating a major market disruption — whether due to rapid technological changes or global events. A strong Xshape leader would leverage their deep industry expertise while embracing new technologies, pivoting the business model, and guiding their teams through the change. This type of leadership transforms disruption into an opportunity for growth.

Building organisational synergy: Consider a leader who unites different departments — bringing R&D, sales and marketing together for a major product launch, for example. By fostering collaboration and shared goals, this leader creates an environment where innovation thrives, and teams work seamlessly, maximising the organisation’s overall strengths.

To ensure your leaders not only succeed but excel in this environment, a purposeful approach to their development is needed. Here are key areas to focus on:

Learning agility: We need leaders who are constantly learning, unlearning and relearning. The ability to quickly acquire new skills and insights is essential for staying ahead in today’s fast-changing world.

Cross-functional experience: Provide leaders with opportunities to work across different areas of the business. This broadens their perspective and fosters the kind of collaboration that leads to success.

Mentorship: Pair emerging leaders with experienced mentors. This helps them balance innovation with traditional business practices and ensures they can lead with both creativity and insight.

Real-world leadership challenges: Create opportunities for leaders to make decisions in high-stakes, uncertain situations. Testing them in real-world scenarios sharpens their ability to navigate complexity and drive results.

As top leaders, we must ask ourselves: Are we equipping our leaders with the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly complex world? Developing Xshape leaders isn’t just about meeting today’s needs — it’s about building a leadership pipeline that will future-proof our organisations. The success of tomorrow depends on the investments we make in developing versatile, forward-thinking leaders today.

It’s time to think about how your organisation can foster Xshape leadership to not only survive but thrive in the face of future challenges. The question isn’t whether we need Xshape leaders; the question is: Are we ready to build them now?

The leaders of tomorrow will not simply react to change — they will shape it. Investing in developing Xshape leaders today is an investment in the future success of your organisation.

Arinya Talerngsri is Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or visit her LinkedIn profile