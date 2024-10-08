Smart city experts to gather in Pattaya

International conference being staged under the theme ‘Revolution for Mankind’

A man runs in Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park with high-rise buildings in Central Bangkok as a backdrop. The park is part of Samyan Smart City which promotes the development of green areas for city residents. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Engineers and developers of smart cities worldwide will gather in Pattaya later this month to exchange views and discuss ideas on revolutionising urban development for sustainable living, says the International Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE).

Their participation in the 10th IEEE International Smart Cities Conference, from Oct 29 to Nov 1, is in line with Thailand’s plan to develop smart cities in many provinces, including the Samyan Smart City project in Bangkok.

“The theme of the conference this year is ‘Revolution for Mankind’,” said Wilas Chaloeysat, chairman of the IEEE Power & Energy Society of Thailand and governor of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.

In addition to better environmental management and wiser use of energy in a smart city, traffic, safety and facilities to promote convenient living are other facets of new urban development, said Mr Wilas.

Other topics are interdisciplinary, such as cybersecurity, infrastructure, and using hydrogen as an alternative energy.

Avout 500 participants, including scholars, policy analysts, engineers, architects and researchers, are expected to participate in the three-day conference and exhibition, said chairman Montri Wiboonrat, an engineering lecturer at King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

Projects that have made significant progress in Thailand include Samyan Smart City, which covers 1,153 rai of land surrounded by four roads: Banthat Thong, Rama IV, Henri Dunant and Rama I.

The project’s development, overseen by Property Management of Chulalongkorn University (PMCU), was initially funded in 2017 by the Energy Conservation Fund, which also sponsored other projects, including the Rangsit Campus of Thammasat University in Pathum Thani.

According to PMCU, rooftop solar panels were installed at a car park near Block 28 in Chulalongkorn Soi 5 as part of the smart energy development.

Chulalongkorn University Centenary Park near Banthat Thong Road is also promoted as a green space landmark in Samyan Smart City.