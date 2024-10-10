"Hydrogen: The New Hope for Clean Energy Future"

Hydrogen: The New Hope for Clean Energy Industry

Hydrogen, an invisible element surrounding us, is emerging as a beacon of hope for the future of clean energy. Recognised for its environmental safety, hydrogen burns cleanly, producing only water and oxygen as by-products. Beyond its use as fuel, hydrogen can also be employed in Hydrogen Energy Storage Systems (HESS) and stored as compounds such as ammonia, methanol, and methane. The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), responsible for national power security, has been exploring carbon-free hydrogen production methods, including both green and blue hydrogen, with plans to conduct electricity production trials.

Green Hydrogen: Nature’s Clean Energy Solution

Green hydrogen represents the next step in clean energy, utilising wind and sunlight—abundant but unpredictable natural resources. Through electrolysis, electricity is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, converting renewable energy into green hydrogen, which can then be used to generate stable, reliable electricity.

Since 2016, EGAT has been piloting a Wind Hydrogen Hybrid System, storing electricity in conjunction with a 300-kilowatt fuel cell to power the EGAT Learning Center at Lam Ta Khong during the daytime. In collaboration with leading Japanese energy companies, EGAT is also exploring green hydrogen production, storage, and transportation from solar energy in Thailand's southern region. This project aligns with EGAT’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality.

Blue Hydrogen: A Cleaner Future for Fossil Fuels

To transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy, EGAT, in collaboration with Chiang Mai University, is studying coal-based hydrogen production in Lampang’s Mae Moh area. This process, known as coal gasification, produces brown hydrogen, which can be transformed into blue hydrogen through Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) technology. The project aims to generate electricity using solid oxide fuel cell technology, significantly reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional coal-fired power plants.

Hydrogen Integration for Sustainable Energy

In addition to hydrogen storage and electricity generation via fuel cells, EGAT is also planning to mix hydrogen with natural gas (Hydrogen Co-firing) to reduce fossil fuel usage for electricity generation by 5% in gas turbine power plants by 2031-2040. EGAT has signed a cooperation agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) to explore fuel combinations and is working with Bangkok Industrial Gas Co., Ltd. (BIG) on hydrogen storage and transportation methods, with plans to test hydrogen-natural gas blends at EGAT power plants.

Hydrogen holds the potential to transform the clean energy landscape. Although challenges remain, particularly high production costs and infrastructure development, hydrogen is set to play a crucial role in enhancing energy infrastructure and supporting Thailand’s energy transition. It is a key component in achieving the nation’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, ensuring a sustainable future for Thailand and the world.