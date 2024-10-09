B100bn target set for digital content industry

E-sports and gaming among sectors expected to get a lift from new law

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong (centre) outlines measures aimed at elevating the gaming, character, animation and e-sports industries, at a media briefing on Wednesday. (Photo: Ministry of Digital Economy and Society)

Increased promotion of e-sports, gaming and related activities could lift the value of Thailand’s digital content industry to 100 billion baht a year within five years, compared with 40 billion now, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society believes.

Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong announced the goal at a presentation on Wednesday on policies to elevate the gaming, character, animation and e-sports industries.

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) is drafting the Games Industry Promotion Act, which is expected to take effect next year.

The agency is also preparing to host the largest e-sports tournament to date in Thailand next month.

Mr Prasert said the e-sports industry, computer games and related sectors represent new opportunities for Thailand.

He said the government would accelerate interest by laying the foundation for a new generation of creative workers, enhancing their skills and expertise in various fields to support domestic and international demand.

The government plans to help create the infrastructure, with regulations that support the e-sports industry, games and related activities to their full potential, said Mr Prasert.

Depa chief executive Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said the agency would provide new career paths for young people, gaming enthusiasts, new graduates and others through skills development, leading to more e-sports competitors, coaches and competition organisers.

He said the proposed law would have guidelines for registering games operators, producers and developers, including platform providers who distribute games in Thailand.

It would create new opportunities for Thailand to become a regional hub of investment and development of the gaming industry, Mr Nuttapon said.

Gaming is one of the 11 soft power target industries that the current government is pushing.

Depa estimates that successfully carrying out the programmes under the policy could help improve the skills of 150,000 people and create 30,000 jobs within one year.

The projects are expected to stimulate investment of 3.5 billion baht in digital content businesses, Mr Nuttapon added.