CPN chief among Fortune's female elite

CPN has exceeded expectations in terms of its growth and achievements under Ms Wallaya's leadership.

Wallaya Chirathivat, the first female chief executive of Central Pattana Plc (CPN) -- Thailand's leading retail and property development company -- has been named one of Fortune's 100 most powerful women in Asia.

The rankings represent a broad spectrum of sectors including finance, energy, transport, food and beverages, and hospitality. It recognises women who are redefining the concept of leadership by transforming companies, disrupting industries and driving growth, innovation and business excellence, while inspiring the next generation of leaders.

Ms Wallaya joined the company in 2005 and has since achieved remarkable success in the field of retail development.

She envisioned the concept of "Imagining Better Futures For All" that focuses on innovation, growth and sustainability and has transformed the company into a "Place Maker" for its customers and the economy, and a "Nurturer" committed to improving people's quality of life while taking care of the environment.

Last year, revenue reached a record high of 46.8 billion baht, a 26% increase from 2022, with its highest profit of 15 billion baht, which is 46% higher than in 2022.

As a result, the company paid its highest dividend to its shareholders, making it one of the top 15 companies in Thailand for sustainable returns on investment, according to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

In 2024, CPN bagged multiple prestigious awards. In the inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500, the company secured the No.1 spot among Thailand's real estate firms.

CPN was also recognised as among the world's most sustainable organisations in the DJSI World 2023. The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index is a global benchmark for companies on environmental, social and governance performance.

Ms Wallaya fostered the idea of retail-led mixed-use development as part of her strategy to create "The Ecosystem For All", seamlessly linking together the company's business units including retail, residential, hotel and office establishments.

She is a pioneer of the "Shop-Eat-Work-Play-Stay-Live" concept that has become a driving force for the company, raising CPN's ranking as the country's No.1 retail and property development company.

Under Ms Wallaya's leadership, the company has encouraged a culture of diversity and maintained a gender-balanced workforce placing strong emphasis on providing potential managers, especially women, access to leadership roles.

She promotes the belief that women should not have to choose between their professional and personal lives, as they can successfully balance both.