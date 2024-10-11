SX 2024 ends with record attendance, future commitment

The Sustainability Expo 2024 (SX 2024) has come to a successful close, reaching a record high of over 700,000 visitors.

The Bangkok’s Sustainability Expo will also continue until 2030, serving as the leading "Collaboration Platform" for global sustainability efforts, aiming to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create new sustainable models going forward.

Mr Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Chairman of SX 2024 and Group CEO of ThaiBev

"We are not closing the event; we're launching forward into SX 2025," said Mr Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, Chairman of SX 2024 and Group Chief Executive Officer of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (ThaiBev), as the Sustainability Expo 2024 came to a close. This marks a continuation of the mission to inspire real action through collaboration across all sectors, as 'sustainability is a shared responsibility for everyone.'

Speaking at the ‘SX Launching Forward: SX 2025' session at SX Grand Plenary Hall, G Floor, the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Mr Thapana emphasised the goal of expanding partnerships with networks in all sectors. He also outlined plans to intensify activities across the five core zones—SEP Inspiration, Better Me, Better Community, Better Living, and Better World—over the 10-day event. The aim is to motivate everyone to take meaningful action for a sustainable future and invite them to become 'SX Shapers,' the agents of this change.

The Sustainability Expo (SX) , is the largest sustainability event in ASEAN, launched in 2020 by the combined efforts of five major business organisations within the Thailand Supply Chain Network (TSCN) including Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited, PTT Public Company Limited, SCG, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, SX will be held annually until 2030, aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the ‘Decade of Action’ to meet 17 global goals across five areas: People, Prosperity, Planet, Peace, and Partnership.

Building a Sustainable Future Starts with Individual Action and Collective Collaboration

“Sustainability often makes us think of global concerns, but it ultimately starts with individuals. Achieving Net Zero Carbon Emissions requires collective effort from all—countries, organisations, public and private sectors, and consumers alike. The real question is, how can we collaborate to build a truly sustainable world? As we consume the Earth’s natural resources, it’s our duty to restore its richness for future generations,” Mr Thapana explained.

The SX continues to embody the concept of 'Sufficiency for Sustainability,' promoting awareness of balance and moderation by following the guiding principles of H.M. King Maha Vajiralongkorn and the philosophy of the Sufficiency Economy introduced by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

“In today’s business landscape, extremism is common. Consumers want the best products at the lowest prices, and we live in a consumer-driven world. The challenge is finding a way to co-exist while creating a sustainable future,” he reflected.

Mr Thapana also affirmed that the event will continue through 2030, in alignment with the UN’s Decade of Action, with the hope that the youth will drive the future of sustainability. SX represents a shared vision for a brighter future, and in 2025, the event will return with more dynamic activities and deeper engagement.

"I would like to thank all the representatives and participants for coming together today. Let’s take this opportunity to learn and be part of building a sustainable future together. See you at SX 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center," Mr Thapana concluded.

Ms Tongjai Thanachanan, Director of SX 2024

Ms Tongjai Thanachanan, Director of SX 2024, also reflected on this year’s achievements, noting the expansion to a 10-day event covering 70,000 square metres. Now in its fifth year, SX 2024 surpassed expectations with over 700,000 attendees, including 227,452 youths aged 18-35, surpassing the original target of 500,000 participants. The SX 2024 application also recorded over 200,000 downloads.

Beyond impressive attendance figures, SX 2024 featured more than 700 speakers and contributors who shared their expertise on sustainability, representing over 270 organisations. The event maintained its B2C2B (Business-to-Consumer-to-Business) model, encouraging consumers to adopt more sustainable habits.

SX 2024 Drives 40 Million THB in Revenue and Strengthens Global Collaboration for Sustainability

Throughout the 10-day expo, the SX Marketplace and SX Food Festival generated over 40 million THB in revenue for local communities and entrepreneurs. This included nearly 24 million THB from the Food Festival and over 17 million THB from the SX Marketplace, where booth space was provided free of charge.

In response to severe flooding in Northern Thailand, two benefit concerts were held on September 28 and October 5, raising 4.8 million THB for flood relief efforts. Media partnerships were vital in amplifying the event’s impact, with over 3 million views on social media, 8 million views through online media partners, and 9.2 million views on television.

Ms Tongjai also highlighted SX’s five-year track record of success saying that “Over the past five years, more than 1.2 million people have engaged with sustainability themes through SX, generating over 100 million THB for local communities. The SX Market Place alone raised 18 million THB from 281 vendors. In the SX REPARTMENTSTORE, more than 4,000 donated items were sold, raising 80,000 THB. We also collected 7,146 kilogrammes of recyclable materials, including PET bottles, glass bottles, aluminum cans, and cardboard boxes, along with 5,600 kilogrammes of food waste, which helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.”

Ms Tongjai added that “In addition to these milestones, we have strengthened frameworks for collaboration both locally and internationally. This year, over 20 international organisations participated in exhibitions. We have seen clearer, more practical examples of B2C2B (Business-to-Consumer-to-Business) collaboration, such as the partner practice declarations from the Thailand Supply Chain Network (TSCN) and the presentation of the SX TSCN Sustainability Award to 48 partners working on sustainability initiatives with TSCN co-founders. These projects produced measurable outcomes in both social and environmental dimensions. Our network partners, SCG and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, also returned to co-host major events like the ESG Symposium 2024 and the Thailand Climate Action Conference (TCAC) 2024, further establishing SX as a central platform for sustainability and a key learning space for organisations and educational institutions alike.”

She also attributed the event’s success to strong collaborations between the public and private sectors, as well as the support of all participants.

“This success is a proud milestone in driving Thailand’s economy forward, particularly in terms of sustainability. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Sustainability Expo 2025 or SX 2025,” Ms Tongjai amplified.

