True preps for unification of 5G brands

True Corporation is developing a single platform of its back-office operations to pave the way for consolidation of the commercial brands of True 5G and DTAC 5G in the near future.

True Corporation was created through the official amalgamation of True and Total Access Communication (DTAC) in March 2023.

The merged entity will have to continue to serve customers under the existing True and DTAC brands for at least three years post-merger in accordance with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission's requirements.

Manat Manavutiveth, chief executive of True, said the company is fostering the consumer experience by bridging the gap between customers' perceptions of the True and DTAC brands' touch points, including after-sales service, payment, and service channels.

The move aims to provide customers with an improved perception of seamless touch points which will happen transparently. It expects to complete 50% of the single platform development for the back-office operations next year.

Mr Manat said there are some differences between customers using the True and DTAC brands. For example, True's pre-paid mobile phone service users are familiar with using 7-Eleven convenience stores as their touch points for receiving rewards or topping up their call value.

In contrast, DTAC's pre-paid users are familiar with using other platforms as their touch points. However, many DTAC customers currently use 7-Eleven stores more often as their touch points, Mr Manat noted.

True earlier disclosed that it plans to consolidate the loyalty programmes of existing True and DTAC brands into a single scheme next year to improve the consumer experience and strengthen customer relationship management.

In a related development, True yesterday launched three packages for Thai sports enthusiasts to access its world-class sports content and various services, aiming to reinforce the company's image as a leading provider of global sports and entertainment content.

The company also unveiled Thai taekwondo star and Olympic gold medalist, Panipak Wongpattanakit, known as 'Tennis', as its new presenter.

Mr Manat said Ms Panipak symbolises determination and excellence as a two-time Olympic taekwondo champion. She is recognised both in Thailand and globally as a "Queen of Sport".

He added that True is also perceived as the King of Content, with sports, dramas, series and animation. It has taken the lead in providing globally recognised sports content to Thai households and continues to support Thai athletes.

"Our current goal is to drive digital transformation to enhance the quality of life for Thais and provide the best experiences for over 50 million customers nationwide under the concept of 'Your Everyday Living Tech', improving everyone's life daily," Mr Manat said.