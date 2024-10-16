Cloud 11 Secures Funding from Bangkok Bank to Open as Asia’s Largest Creator Hub in 2025

Cloud 11, the forthcoming 10.6-acre creator hub on Sukhumvit, developed by leading developer MQDC, has secured project financing and is on track to open in 2025.

Mr. Suttha Ruengchaiphaiboon, CEO of MQDC, said: “MQDC thanks Bangkok Bank for long-term project financing to help complete Cloud 11. The project will serve as a hub for creative entertainment businesses and entrepreneurs in the new creative economy, opening up opportunities for the next generation in the region.”

“We’ve worked with Thai and international partners to build a creative ecosystem featuring world-class studio spaces, a digital art museum, a concert and e-sports hall, and academic institutes to establish Cloud 11 as a regional creator hub. The project is now 70% complete and will be finished by the end of 2025.”

MQDC will continue to develop Cloud 11 as an ecosystem for Asia’s creators and a new centre of creativity and innovation.

Cloud 11 is a mixed-use development across 10.6 acres (27 rai) on the main Sukhumvit Road, situated between Punnawithi and Udomsuk BTS stations. The project has a gross floor area of 254,000 square metres.

Norwegian design studio Snøhetta and leading Thai architectural firm A49 collaborated on the design of spaces tailored for creative businesses and professionals.

The Creator Village will feature Grade A+ workspaces and co-studio areas, while the creative retail space of 71,000 square metres will include over 250 outlets and host creative events. Key tenants include a market hall by theCOMMONS and international retail brands aimed at the creative industry.

The academy zone will gather schools and institutes from both Thailand and abroad, including a school for performing arts and a scriptwriting academy.

Cloud 11 Hall will host concerts, support emerging artists, and hold e-sports tournaments. It will also feature Bangkok’s largest rooftop park, welcoming local residents and hosting performances and art shows by the younger generation.

Sangsan Bangkok will offer 252 rooms for creative executives, artists, and tourists. This 5-star lifestyle hotel will mark Marriott International’s debut of its Tribute Portfolio brand in Thailand.

YOTEL Bangkok, a smart hotel with a unique stay experience, will bring the cult brand to Thailand with 250 rooms designed for creators and new-generation travellers.

Cloud 11 is one of the magnet innovation cluster projects in the South Sukhumvit neighbourhood, which stretches from On Nut to Punnawithi, Udomsuk, and Bangna.

Cloud 11 has already won four major design awards, including “Mixed-Use Concept” and “Commercial Concept” at the 14th Rethinking the Future awards, and a Platinum award for “Property Development – Mixed-Use Project” at the Outstanding Property Award London (OPAL).

Cloud 11 is being constructed by Thai Obayashi Corporation and is now over 70% complete, with its official opening set for 2025.