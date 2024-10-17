TC Space Connect likely wins orbit slots

Satellite dishes at Thaicom Teleport & DTH Center in Pathum Thani. A Thaicom subsidiary is the likely winner of the right to use two satellite orbit slots.

The bid selection committee of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has picked Thaicom subsidiary TC Space Connect as the winning bidder for the two unsold packages of satellite orbits, according to a committee source who requested anonymity.

Based on the regulator's timeline, the committee was to finish negotiations on the details of the proposal for the slots on Wednesday.

TC Space Connect was the only bidder for the licences to use the orbit slots. The two packages comprised the slots of 50.5° East, 51°E and 142°E.

According to a source on the NBTC board who requested anonymity, the board will make its final decision on the company's proposal or offer suggestions on Oct 21 at a special meeting to consider this agenda.

"It is most likely TC Space Connect will be awarded the right to use these packages, especially the 50.5°E slot, which expires on Nov 27," said the board source.

The company's proposal for the two packages sounds reasonable and is in line with the NBTC conditions, said the source.

"The board may offer suggestions for the proposal to ensure optimum benefit for the country," according to the source.

Saneh Saiwong, specialist at NBTC and head of the bidder selection committee, would not elaborate on which of the slot licences TC Space Connect would be awarded.

"It is too early to say as this needs to be considered by the NBTC board," said Mr Saneh.

In January 2023, the NBTC held the country's first auction to use satellite orbit slots, offering five packages: 50.5°E and 51°E with a starting price of 374 million baht; 78.5°E with a reserve price of 360 million baht; 119.5°E and 120°E with a reserve of 397 million baht; 126°E with a reserve of 8.6 million baht; and 142°E with a reserve of 189 million baht.

The NBTC board recently scrapped the condition requiring winning bidders to send satellites to orbit within three years.

However, winning bidders are required to keep the country's right to use such orbits through several alternatives.