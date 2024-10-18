Minister, US envoy talk tariffs, investment

Mr Pichai, right, shakes hands with Mr Godec during a meeting at the Commerce Ministry on Wednesday.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan and the US ambassador held a discussion on trade tariffs and investment in high-tech industries, seeking strategic common ground.

Following a meeting with US ambassador Robert F. Godec on Wednesday, Mr Pichai said the talks provided a valuable opportunity to forge a strategic partnership and strengthen economic ties, promoting bilateral and investment relations between the two countries.

Both sides also highlighted next month's visit to Thailand by the US-Asean Business Council as a chance to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties.

Mr Pichai said Thailand is ready to partner with the US by serving as a manufacturing base in the supply chain for modern US industries, including digital, artificial intelligence, electronics and semiconductors.

He said US tech giants HP, Google and Amazon are interested in investing in data centres and cloud services in Thailand, reflecting the country's readiness to become a regional hub for the digital industry.

The US government will support American firms investing in Thailand, said Mr Godec.

Mr Pichai invited US companies to invest in the Thai food industry, citing the country's strength in food security, with high potential for exports to emerging markets.

He also urged the US government to renew the Generalized System of Preferences tariff privileges for Thai products that expired in 2023, pointing to benefits for businesses in both countries.

Mr Godec commended joint efforts by Thai and US authorities on intellectual property protection, resulting in Thailand finally being removed from the US watch list.

In 2023, the US was Thailand's second-largest trade partner after China, with bilateral trade value totalling US$68.7 billion.

The US is Thailand's No.1 export market with a value of $48.4 billion.

Key exports include computers and computer parts, rubber products, telephone and telephone parts, semiconductors, transistors and diodes, transformers and components, gems and jewellery, and automobiles and auto parts.

The US is Thailand's third-largest import market, valued at $19.3 billion.

Key imports include crude oil, machinery and components, electrical circuits, and medical science equipment.