Digital economy at core of two key forums in 2025

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry plans to host two international forums next year -- the Asean Digital Ministers Meeting (ADGMIN) in January, and the Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence in June.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong said the two events are important for the development of Thailand's digital economy.

The fifth ADGMIN is scheduled to take place on Jan 13-17. Representatives of the 10 Asean member states are expected to attend, along with the Asean-secretariat and Timor-Leste as an observer.

The meeting is meant to promote and develop digital cooperation and the implementation of the Asean Digital Masterplan 2025, Mr Prasert said.

In addition, there will be an ADGMIN meeting with dialogue partners, including China, Japan, South Korea, the US, India, and the International Telecommunication Union.

The participants are scheduled to discuss and exchange ideas on important issues concerning digital cooperation, human resource development, cybersecurity, and new technologies and innovations to support the digital economy and society, according to the ministry.

Mr Prasert said the DES Ministry, Electronic Transactions Development Agency, the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, Education Ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Unesco are preparing to co-host the Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is tentatively scheduled to take place in June 2025.

Thailand plans to organise the forum under the concept of "AI Governance in Action" with the aim of developing the potential of AI personnel, particularly in developing countries. It is expected that more than 800 ministers and officials from 70 countries will attend the event, according to the DES Ministry.

Mr Prasert recently held a meeting with ministry executives to discuss four missions to drive DES policies, with the aim of developing Thailand into a digital hub.

He said the meeting follows up on the country's operations to develop digital infrastructure and digital human resource skills in AI.

The meeting also covered Thailand's development of digital technology and innovations to support the digital economy for the business sector, as well as building public confidence in the use of digital technology in their daily lives.