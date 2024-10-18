Tourism Ministry to ask Laos to waive visas for Chinese tourists

Women perform a traditional dance at the Naga ground in Phon Phisai district, Nong Khai, as part of a ceremony to mark the Ok Phansa festival, end of Buddhist Lent, on Thursday. (Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sports)

The Tourism and Sports Ministry is urging Laos to waive visa requirements for Chinese tourists returning from Thailand, as suggested by Thai tourism operators.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong on Thursday had a meeting with tourism operators in Nong Khai province, along with executives from the Tourism Department and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Mr Sorawong said he will raise their issues and plans with his Lao counterpart on Friday.

Currently, independent Chinese tourists face a 1,000-baht visa-on-arrival fee when entering Laos from Thailand, unlike group tourists who benefit from a visa waiver.

Buncha Arsairach, president of the Tourism Council of Nong Khai, said that visa fees discourage independent Chinese tourists, who often travel to Laos via high-speed rail. The economic potential of increasing tourist numbers in Nong Khai, where tourism contributes over 50% of the northeastern province's gross domestic product (GDP), he said.

Around 4,000 Chinese tourists visit Nong Khai monthly, with peaks of 8,000 during holidays. Mr Buncha proposed waiving the visa-on-arrival fees at Thai-Laos border checkpoints to boost tourism numbers beyond 10,000 per month.

He added that while tourism revenue is expected to surpass 2019 levels, many local operators still struggle with financial burdens.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong speaks during a meeting with Nong Khai tourism operators, along with executives from the Tourism Department and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in Nong Khai on Thursday. (Photo: Ministry of Tourism and Sports)

Tanapat Yuttagasemson, secretary of the Nong Khai Chamber of Commerce, said that while discussions on security issues with the Lao government may take time, the tourism minister could consider implementing stimulus measures that the Thai government can introduce more quickly. For instance, offering a 1,000-baht cash coupon for Chinese tourists to use at restaurants, shops and accommodations.

Mr Tanapat said the government and the private sector should work together to revise strategies for promoting Nong Khai and neighbouring provinces along the Mekong River. He suggested focusing on distinguishing the unique selling points of each province while promoting the region.

In addition, Mr Sorawong discussed plans to promote Nong Khai, including a proposal to raise cash rebates for foreign film shoots from 20% to 30% in second-tier cities. This proposal will be submitted to the cabinet next week.

On Thursday, Mr Sorawong attended the Naga Fireball Miracle of Faith 2024 in Nong Khai, alongside Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to promote local soft power.

The Tourism Council expects at least 300,000 tourists, with full occupancy rates on Thursday and Friday, surpassing the 220,000 visitors from last year.