New stimulus efforts readied

A woman holds up her share of the 10,000-baht cash handout, which is deemed part of the government's economic stimulus plan.

The Finance Ministry is preparing additional stimulus measures, including plans to promote tourism and encourage spending towards the end of the year, according to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat.

He said the economic stimulus package will include the second phase of the cash handout, for which the government allocated 187 billion baht in the 2025 budget.

Mr Julapun said the payment system is being developed, adding it was confirmed that registrants who used the government's app and passed the eligibility screening will each receive 10,000 baht.

He said the tourism stimulus measures will target areas affected by flooding, such as Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. The preliminary plan allows expenses related to tourism and training seminars in these flood-affected areas to be claimed as a tax deduction, at twice the actual amount, said Mr Julapun.

With the gradual implementation of these measures, he said the country's economic growth next year is expected to exceed 3%, while this year's GDP expansion is projected at 2.7%.

Mr Julapun said Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has been expediting investment promotion via the Board of Investment, particularly in Eastern Economic Corridor projects, while urging the Comptroller-General's Department to accelerate budget disbursement.

Mr Julapun said officials are working to remove obstacles in the 2025 budget disbursement process, such as reducing the number of appeals for government project bidding.

Appeals cause delays in project decision-making and contract signing.

The Comptroller-General's Department decentralised the appeals process to regional offices, aiming to speed up the process.

The department also set stricter conditions for filing appeals, allowing only those directly involved in the project to submit an appeal.