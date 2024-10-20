Lead with impact through continuous upskilling and unified leadership language

Demand for agile and resilient leaders has never been greater

Listen to this article

The importance of continuous leadership development cannot be overstated. As top business leaders, we must recognise that leadership is not a static trait, but a dynamic skill set that requires regular attention and refinement.

But how often should organisations focus on leadership development, and what strategies should they adopt to create a unified leadership language?

I’d like to emphasise the critical need for ongoing leadership upskilling and the strategies necessary to create a unified leadership language across all levels of our organisation.

Investing in leadership development is not just a cost but a strategic investment. For instance, a study by the Center for Creative Leadership found that companies with robust leadership development programmes report 20% higher profits and 19% lower turnover rates. By enhancing leadership effectiveness and engagement, organisations can drive significant financial gains.

The Need for Ongoing Leadership Development

The demand for agile and resilient leaders has never been higher. According to a Deloitte study, 86% of leaders believe leadership development is crucial, yet only 13% feel confident in their organisation’s ability to deliver it effectively. This gap highlights the urgency for organisations to prioritise leadership development as an ongoing initiative.

To meet this urgent need, organisations can employ several key strategies for effective leadership development.

Strategies for Leadership Development

One key strategy for leadership development is through regular workshops and seminars. These sessions should be held periodically, such as quarterly or biannually, to ensure leaders stay updated with the latest industry trends, leadership techniques and strategic thinking. Workshops help keep leadership forward-thinking and aligned with the organisation’s future objectives.

Mentorship and executive coaching are also vital. Personalised development helps leaders address specific challenges and provides tailored guidance. Ongoing mentorship with regular check-ins can facilitate growth through objective feedback, supporting individual leadership styles within the business context.

Another effective approach is using leadership simulations and training programmes. These programmes, part of a structured annual development plan, offer hands-on learning through simulations that allow leaders to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world scenarios. This enhances decision-making, critical thinking and collaboration skills in a risk-free environment.

Overcoming Challenges in Leadership Development

Despite the clear benefits, many organisations struggle to implement effective leadership programmes. The daily pressures of running a business often leave little time for leaders to focus on their growth. Key challenges include time constraints, the need for tailored solutions, and aligning programmes with the organisation’s overall strategy and culture.

To overcome these barriers, leadership development must be seen as a strategic imperative. It should be fully integrated into the organisation’s broader goals and allocated the necessary time and resources for effective implementation.

Creating a Unified Leadership Language

A common leadership language is essential for cohesive teamwork and alignment across all leadership levels. One way to cultivate this shared language is by defining core leadership principles and values that align with the organisation’s mission. These principles should be clearly communicated and embraced at every level of leadership, providing a consistent framework for decision-making and behaviour.

Regular communication and reinforcement of these principles is crucial. Embedding leadership principles into the organisational culture through continuous communication, such as training sessions, leadership meetings and team discussions, ensures that these principles are actively practised and not just theoretical.

Encouraging open dialogue and feedback further strengthens the shared leadership language. Fostering an environment where leaders feel comfortable providing and receiving feedback promotes continuous refinement of leadership practices. This approach not only strengthens the common leadership language but also encourages collective learning among leaders.

Long-Term Impact on Organisational Success

By investing in continuous leadership upskilling and fostering a unified leadership language, organisations can significantly strengthen their leadership teams. Developing resilient, adaptable leaders who can drive results in dynamic environments becomes a tangible outcome. Moreover, creating a culture of consistency and accountability ensures alignment in leadership approaches, facilitating strategy execution and collective success.

A well-developed leadership pipeline also prepares organisations for future challenges. With a robust leadership framework in place, organisations can support innovation and collaboration, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term success.

To excel in leadership, we must commit to continuous upskilling, embrace ongoing learning opportunities, and actively participate in developing our competencies. By fostering a shared leadership language, we can ensure that all leaders are aligned, empowered and equipped to drive success collaboratively. Investing in leadership is not just about today — it’s about preparing for the future, ensuring sustainable growth and thriving in a dynamic business environment.

By incorporating these strategies and maintaining a focus on continuous development, organisations can navigate the complexities of today’s business landscape and achieve lasting success. The statistics underscore the critical need for effective leadership development — let’s commit to bridging that gap and leading our organisations to new heights.

Arinya Talerngsri, Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm, is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya_t@seasiacenter.com or visit her LinkedIn profile