Grab Advance Booking: Why wait? Book your trip in advance!

How many times have you struggled to hire a taxi to go to a planned important meeting or to go to Suvarnabhumi airport at odd hours? Me, as a Bangkokian, major traffic jams and unpredictable rainfalls are part of my daily city life and going somewhere without proper planning in advance can easily cause me to be late on appointments. But with Grab's new advance booking service these headache-inducing situations can be avoided.

For instance, last Monday, my mother had a hospital appointment, but, as most Bangkokian would know, calling a taxi service to a crowed place during rush hour may lead you to a long wait to hire one. If I had known beforehand that Grab had a service to book a ride in advance, my mom and I would have had transportation to the hospital ready at our doorsteps without the need to endure a long wait. Grab calls this service 'Grab Advance Booking', which will ensure that future trips will be accompanied by a Grab driver at the time you want, and at 30%* off due to an ongoing promotional campaign.

Conveniently, this service is available in most major provinces in Thailand (IE: Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Hua Hin, Ayutthaya, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phitsanulok, Rayong, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Chiang Mai, Pattaya, Chonburi, Krabi, Samui, Phuket), which means that I can conveniently plan my interprovincial or upcountry trips in advance, and even call bigger taxis (like SUVs or premium cars) to carry all excessive my luggage.

Booking transportation this way is easy. If you have ever used Grab application on your phone before, doing Advance Booking will need a few extra taps. The steps are simple: you open the Grab app, go to 'Transport', pick your destination, choose your current location, then at the bottom left of the screen there will be a calendar icon, and this is where you'll find this 'Grab Advance Booking' service which you can choose the desired date and time before choosing the type of car (IE: taxi, car, SUV, bike, van) that you prefer. There is also a new shortcut to this ‘Grab Advance Booking’ on the ‘Transport’ screen as well.

This type of booking will ensure that there will be a suitable type of taxi waiting for you at the appointed time and place. The service can be scheduled 2 hours ahead of time but not more than 7 days in advance and can be cancelled 1 hour before the appointed time. If you are late for some reason, this 'Grab Advance Booking' driver will even wait for 15 minutes. People who cannot be late to meetings or need to fly abroad frequently will find this kind of advance book indispensable.

As mentioned earlier, Grab is running a promotion

until the end of 2024 to makes your next journey even more affordable, by using “ADVANCE” promotion code in the Grab app, you will get 30%* off from this service (maximum of ฿100).

As a relatively regular Grab service user, I'm very sure that I'll be using this 'Grab Advance Booking' service the next time I need to hire a taxi to go to the airport for my business trips or to take my mom to her next hospital appointment.

