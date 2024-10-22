True boosts network for royal barge procession

Listen to this article

Mr Prathet said to express the firm's loyalty and gratitude, the company's team is fully prepared to ensure smooth communication for the Thai people attending the event.

True Corporation has enhanced its 5G, 4G and WiFi networks to support public viewing of the Royal Barge Procession along the Chao Phraya River, which sets off from Rama VIII Bridge to Wat Arun.

The network has been tested to ensure readiness for both the rehearsal on Oct 22 and the actual royal ceremony on Oct 27.

In celebration of the auspicious occasion marking the sixth cycle birthday of His Majesty the King on July 28, 2024, the public will have the opportunity to pay their respects and admire the royal procession as Their Majesties the King and Queen proceed to perform merit-making at Wat Arun on Oct 27.

Prathet Tankuranun, chief technology officer of True Corporation, said the company's team is fully prepared to ensure smooth communication for the Thai people attending the event.

"The event reflects national pride," he said, adding that enhancing digital infrastructure is crucial for connection and sharing experiences through mobile devices. "We have designed a specialised network to ensure effective communication and to meet the needs of users in the digital era."

Kesinee Janvijit, an engineering specialist at True Corporation, said the team has been preparing for over five months, analysing usage data and experiences from previous royal events.

"Our team conducted a thorough check during the rehearsal on Oct 15 to optimise network performance for this occasion, enabling the public to use their mobile devices for seamless communication during this event," she said.

"This is a significant experience for us. We have carefully analysed the environment to deploy mobile cell units and temporary signal towers, coordinating with both government and private entities to ensure optimal coverage for public viewing areas."

Key locations for enhanced 5G, 4G and WiFi signals include Wasukri Pier, Maharaj Pier, Rajvoradit Pier and Queen's Pier (Pak Khlong Talat); Rakhang Kositaram Temple, Wat Arun Ratchawararam and Kalyanamitra Temple; Bank of Thailand, Naval Auditorium, Thonburi Naval Dockyard, Bowon Mongkhol Police Station and Siriraj Hospital; Rama VIII Bridge and Pin Klao Bridge; Santichai Prakan Park, Nakaraphirom Park, Pridi Banomyong Courtyard and Thammasat University; and Kinlomchomsaphan Restaurant, among others.