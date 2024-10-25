AIS targets 5.3m broadband subscribers

Listen to this article

Mr Yordchai, centre right, and Mr Saran, centre left, at Thailand Mobile Expo 2024.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) aims to increase household subscribers of its fixed broadband internet service to 5.3 million by the end of 2025, up from 4.9 million in June this year.

AIS attributes the subscription growth to the strength of its nationwide network coverage and the synergy between AIS and Triple T Broadband (TTTBB), known for its 3BB broadband internet service brand.

AIS took over TTTBB in November last year.

Despite a slight decline in the growth of fixed broadband demand when compared to high demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of AIS net fixed broadband subscribers per month is more than 20,000 on average, or 100% higher than its rivals in the market.

Yordchai Asawathongchai, head of commercial broadband business at AIS, said the company operates the fixed broadband business under the brand AIS/3BB Fibre3.

AIS/3BB Fibre3 is the market leader with a total of 4.9 million household subscribers as of June this year, followed by True Online at 3.7 million and National Telecom at 1.9 million.

The AIS/3BB Fibre3 network covers over 13 million households nationwide.

Mr Yordchai said the vast network enables the company to deliver internet experiences to cater to the lifestyles of every customer as well as the needs of every business.

Its home internet innovation and fibre network is ready to connect and create an internet network that allows customers to experience speeds of 1 gigabit per second in every room of their residence.

The company is committed to being the smart choice for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), understanding the needs of every business, and helping them gain a sustainable competitive edge, Mr Yordchai added.

"The strategy for 2025 is to boost expansion of the broadband network capability, especially indoors or in office buildings in Bangkok and adjacent provinces," Mr Yordchai added.

Saran Phaloprakarn, head of mobile and consumer products at AIS, said the company's 5G wireless broadband network covers 95% of the country's population.

This helps AIS play a crucial role in bringing cutting-edge digital technologies, providing access to top smartphones and devices for superior experiences on the 5G network.

Furthermore, AIS is preparing to welcome MAX, a leading global streaming platform from Warner Bros Discovery, which will be available to AIS customers in Thailand, commencing on Nov 19.

This reinforces AIS's position as an over-the-top (OTT) hub, offering a comprehensive range of leading entertainment content, Mr Saran added. He was speaking on the sidelines of Thailand Mobile Expo 2024, which is running from Oct 24-27 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Mr Saran said AIS is showcasing innovative devices and top-tier smartphones at its booth at the event, such as Galaxy Ring, Samsung's smart ring that offers daily health and wellness tracking. The other device is Huawei Mate XT, the world's first 10.2-inch foldable smartphone with three folds.