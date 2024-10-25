Fruit prices increase at the end of a successful season

Grade 'AB' durian is sold at 180 baht per kilogramme at the Thai Fruit Festival 2024 organised by the Department of Internal Trade.

As Thailand's fruit season draws to a close this year, prices have surged across all categories, including durian, mangosteen, rambutan, longkong, and mango.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has been monitoring fruit production and pricing for 2024.

The season is nearing its end, and prices have increased across all categories, a success attributed to the 2024 fruit management plan, which involved six key measures and 25 initiatives.

These preparations began well before fruit entered the market, and after taking office Mr Pichai intensified efforts to expand the domestic market, promote exports to new markets, and encourage the processing of produce to add value.

This has resulted in a successful conclusion to the fruit season, marking another golden year for farmers, who have enjoyed high prices and increased income.

Mr Pichai has instructed the DIT to prepare measures in advance for next year's fruit season.

These measures will focus on promoting production and processing, expanding domestic and international markets, improving trade efficiency, facilitating trade, and implementing legal measures.

Once finalised, these measures will be discussed with relevant government agencies and the private sector to be used proactively for the 2025 fruit management plan.

Eastern Thailand's fruit season has already concluded, with prices improving across all categories.

In the South the season is nearly over, with 98.6% of the durian crop having been harvested.

Northern Thailand is also nearing the end of its season, with mango production already complete.

During the first eight months of 2024, 1.4 million tonnes of fresh fruit was exported, worth 150 billion baht.

China remains the main export market due to strong purchasing power there, with the country increasing its imports.

Other potential export markets include South Korea, Hong Kong and Malaysia, which have also recorded an increase in imports of fresh fruit from Thailand.