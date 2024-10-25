The next phase of digital asset growth in Thailand

SEC is making the right moves at the right time to expand scope for funds. By Nirun Fuwattananukul

Visitors explore cryptocurrencies at an edition of Money Expo. Binance TH expects digital assets to continue to disrupt the financial landscape by streamlining processes, reducing costs and expanding access. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

In a progressive move to adapt to the evolving landscape of digital assets, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has proposed new regulations aimed at expanding the scope for mutual and private funds to invest in digital assets.

This strategic step reflects global trends and brings an opportunity for broader acceptance and maturity in Thailand's cryptocurrency market. The proposed regulations are open for public consultation and have the potential to usher in a new era of adoption and legitimacy for digital assets, including Bitcoin and other digital assets.

This regulatory move is a vital step in the maturation of Thailand's cryptocurrency landscape. By allowing more institutional funds to participate, the SEC is enabling a diverse range of investment strategies and helping digital assets gain broader acceptance in the mainstream.

This is not just about legitimising Bitcoin -- it's about creating a more mature ecosystem where traditional finance and digital assets coexist.

The institutional participation is likely to accelerate technological advancements and expand adoption of blockchain technologies in Thailand. With global trends pointing towards increased corporate adoption of blockchain, as seen with firms like BlackRock and Fidelity, this could pave the way for Thai financial institutions to similarly expand their portfolios and exposure to digital assets, positioning Thailand as a regional digital asset hub.

INDUSTRY TRANSFORMATION

One anticipated impact of the new capital flows from institutions is that they will create higher liquidity and more stable price points in the crypto market. The involvement of institutional capital typically requires clearer regulatory frameworks, which will enhance investor protections and market standardisation. This is critical for fostering innovation while ensuring market stability.

Like traditional financial powerhouses, Thai institutions may begin to adopt digital assets as part of their portfolios, which will not only increase financial inclusion but also boost the country's competitiveness and prosperity in financial technologies.

For Thai investors, particularly those in mutual or private funds, the new policies offer significant advantages. These funds will now have access to emerging asset classes such as Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), allowing investors to diversify their portfolios more easily.

Historically, digital assets like Bitcoin have demonstrated substantial growth, albeit with high volatility. However, when managed within diversified portfolios, they can provide strong risk-adjusted returns and act as a hedge against traditional market fluctuations.

By allowing professional fund managers to oversee these assets, investors who may not have the expertise or risk tolerance for direct investment in cryptocurrencies can still benefit from the growth of digital assets. Furthermore, the structured and regulated environment created by these policies will ensure that investors can access digital assets in a safer, more transparent manner, offering long-term growth potential in Thailand's digital economy.

Beyond the current policy proposal, the SEC is also considering new regulations for other crypto activities. Binance TH believes that effective regulation will be key to bringing greater clarity and stability to the market, while also fostering innovation.

The industry calls for forward-looking regulation with enough flexibility to accommodate emerging sectors like blockchain technology. With such policies in place, we can expect the pace of digital asset adoption to accelerate in the coming years, touching all aspects of the financial industry.

TOKENISATION TREND

Another major trend we witnessed is the convergence of traditional and digital assets markets. One example of this is the tokenisation of real world assets (RWA), where more traditional financial institutions like banks are exploring the possibilities of converting traditional assets such as bonds, real estate or equities into digital assets that can be traded on blockchain networks.

Tokenisation brings 24/7 trading, increased liquidity, and cross-border accessibility, which could reshape traditional financial markets and make investment opportunities more inclusive.

Looking ahead, Binance TH expects that digital assets will continue to disrupt the financial landscape by streamlining processes, reducing costs and expanding access. As the lines between traditional finance and digital assets blur, we can anticipate an increasingly dynamic and transparent ecosystem where both sectors complement each other.

The SEC's regulatory updates ensure that Thailand can continue its progression as a digital asset hub, providing a secure and dynamic ecosystem for all participants.

For Binance TH, these regulatory shifts align with our mission to foster innovation and transparency in the digital asset space. Our goal is to support the development of a robust and compliant ecosystem that empowers both retail and institutional investors. By working closely with regulators, Binance TH remains committed to shaping the future of digital finance in Thailand, setting the stage for long-term growth and industry leadership.