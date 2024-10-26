Huawei Cloud touts MetaStudio

Platform to create a 'revolution' in the media and entertainment industry

Mr Lu at the Huawei Cloud Media & Entertainment Forum 2024 organised recently by Huawei in Bangkok.

Huawei Cloud, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and services, is forging a revolution in Thailand's media and entertainment industry through its MetaStudio platform.

The platform is a one-stop digital content production pipeline, where clients can produce and render digital content, create virtual humans, 3D content and videos through artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The platform offers a wide range of services, such as virtual avatar video production, livestreaming and intelligent interaction. It is aimed at unlocking new possibilities in the fields of entertainment, e-commerce and live streaming, according to the company.

According to PwC's Global Media & Entertainment Outlook 2024-2028, Thailand's media and entertainment industry revenue is projected to grow by 4% this year, despite challenges such as the economic slowdown, structural issues and the impact of emerging tech on business operations.

Taylor Lu, vice-president of Huawei Cloud's media services department, said Huawei Cloud is responding to these needs with MetaStudio's advanced cloud-native platform designed for digital content production as cloud is transforming the way content is produced and distributed.

Cloud native refers to the software approach of building and managing applications in cloud computing environments.

The MetaStudio platform enables real-time user interaction and integrates seamlessly with AI and AI-generated content.

"With our cloud solutions, media operators can streamline content production, create high-quality digital media and engage audiences in real-time. We are dedicated to driving innovation and fostering a dynamic digital media ecosystem in Thailand," said Mr Lu at the Huawei Cloud Media & Entertainment Forum 2024 organised recently by Huawei in Bangkok.

Victor Luo, director of Huawei Cloud Thailand solution architect, said the media industry is undergoing digital transformation and seeing advancements in areas such as cloud native digital content production, real-time user interaction and AI-generated content for content production.

Training in the client's mother tongue takes just one session, and the virtual humans will be able to speak more than 20 languages with a lip sync accuracy of over 95%.

Mr Luo said 80% of the top media companies in China choose Huawei Cloud.

Mr Luo added that over the past four years Huawei Cloud has grown 20 times in Asia-Pacific and ranked No.3 in Thailand's public cloud market.

In the hybrid cloud market, the company is No.1 in both Thailand and Asia-Pacific.