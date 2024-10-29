‘Winter Festivals’ to give tourism a lift

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra looks at a promotional billboard prior to a press conference for the Thailand Winter Festivals 2024 at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The “Winter Festivals”, a series of events during the last two months of the year, should accelerate annual tourism revenue to reach 2.78 trillion baht, short of the government’s target of 3 trillion for 2024.

Events under the theme “7 Wonders of Thailand” in November and December should earn at least 150 billion baht per month, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Minister Sorawong Thienthong said the seven events include Loy Krathong, countdown festivals, sports events, cultural events, music concerts, and light and illumination shows.

Vijitr Chao Phraya, a light and illumination show, is scheduled along the river for a month, exceeding the duration of 10-15 days last year, while the Loy Krathong lantern festival has events slated in many provinces for a few days, not solely on the festival date of Nov 15.

The longer events give tourists more flexibility to plan their trips, encouraging them to visit more places during the final two months, Mr Sorawong said on Tuesday.

The promotional push is part of an effort to exceed the foreign arrivals target of 35 million for the year, but tourism revenue would likely miss the goal of 3 trillion baht, he said.

As geopolitical risks, global economic uncertainties and the strong baht are still affecting overseas markets, a greater focus on domestic travel is crucial for the tourism industry, he said.

The ministry has asked airlines to increase domestic flights to offer more affordable airfares during the high season, he added.

Despite the severe floods in the North, he said Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Phayao are now ready to welcome tourists.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the expected 300 billion baht in the last two months of the year should drive tourism revenue to exceed the base-case target of 2.78 trillion.

The TAT estimates the majority of tourists will come from short-haul markets, who make more frequent visits than long-haul travellers.

Chamnan Srisawat, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said Winter Festivals is a good initiative, but the council is concerned the tourist flow will be concentrated in major cities.

Small operators are still unable to access financial sources to improve their services for tourists, he said.

Mr Chamnan said that if these two issues are addressed, entrepreneurs can help drive tourist arrivals and revenue next year.

Another highlight this year will be the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok on Dec 1, said Mr Sorawong.

The event this year will features Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, the former world record holder, as an ambassador. Organisers expect to draw at least 33,000 runners to take part.

The TAT also plans to launch tourism campaigns for 17 provinces affected by floods, including a 400-baht subsidy scheme, opening for registration from Nov 1.