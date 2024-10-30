CPN unveils B700m campaign

Mr Nattakit, centre left, and representatives of Central Pattana's partner organisations, gesture during a launch event for "The World's Great Celebration 2025". The campaign aims to help boost the Thai economy and position the country as a world-class destination.

Retail and property developer Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is joining hands with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Embassy of Finland, Sculptra by Galderma, Finnair and other partners to invest 700 million baht in "The World's Great Celebration 2025" campaign, aiming to elevate the Thai economy and promote the country as a world-class tourist destination.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer at CPN, said severe flooding in the North and Northeast over the past few months marred sentiment, but as the situation eased, confidence has returned.

The outlook for the fourth quarter looks promising with the disbursement of the fiscal 2025 budget coupled with the high season for tourism, he said.

Mr Nattakit said the company sees positive signs in the purchasing power of the middle to upper-end segments as they are likely to travel abroad during this period.

The consortium is organising activities and events to attract both Thais and foreigners to 15 malls nationwide, which will serve as festive landmarks.

These malls are targeting independent travellers and visitors from China, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Russia, the US, Europe and the Middle East.

CPN wants to transform Central malls into a "Santa Village Themed Park Experience", with Santa bringing the true spirit of Christmas to Thailand, he said.

At CentralWorld, "The First Art Toy X'mas Decoration in the World" celebrates Christmas with beloved art toys, spreading happiness.

The company plans to showcase Christmas trees that reflect the local essence at 11 malls nationwide, along with craft markets at five branches in major and secondary cities.

By leveraging events and activities, the company is aligning with the TAT's policy to stimulate the domestic economy and tourism.

"The company aims to meet the needs of all segments, including quality spenders, families, and Gen Z. We anticipate a 25-30% increase in customer traffic at our shopping centres nationwide," said Mr Nattakit.

The firm has launched three global celebration events spanning over 60 days at Central shopping centres nationwide from Nov 1, 2024 to Jan 5, 2025.