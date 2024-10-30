Lenovo rolls out AI-based PCs

Mr Woraphot introduces Lenovo's second generation of artificial intelligence-based PCs in Thailand.

Lenovo Thailand, the local operating unit of the global tech giant, has launched its latest series of second-generation artificial intelligence (AI)-based PCs priced below 30,000 baht, as it seeks to accelerate AI adoption in the country.

Lenovo has continued to grow in the PC market post-pandemic as the company has invested in research and development, said Woraphot Thavornwan, general manager of Lenovo Thailand and Indochina.

"Lenovo is committed to introducing innovations to meet market needs, maintaining its leadership globally and locally, and bringing AI-powered technology to everyone," he said.

The company's global market share stood at 23% in the first quarter, according to IT research house IDC. The company was also the leader in Thailand's overall PC market for four consecutive quarters.

The line-up includes the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition and Lenovo Yoga Pro 7, as well as the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x and Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1. These models are priced between 29,990 baht and 54,990 baht.

In its first generation of AI PCs, AI features are available in the Yoga series premium segment.

"The average price of AI PCs in the market is 35,000 baht and, for the first time, we've introduced a price of 29,990 baht," said Mr Woraphot.

According to research firm GFK, Lenovo Thailand was the market leader from June to September this year for notebooks with AI central processing units (CPUs), with an average market share of 38%.

By the end of this year, it expects AI PCs will account for 8% of total unit shipments of one million units in Thailand and this rate will double by 2025.

PC users have been adopting and using AI applications. By December this year, Microsoft will introduce a new Copilot+ PC update that enables users to fully utilse AI PCs, according to GFK.

Moreover, Lenovo also provides free AI software downloads to its users.

"Within two years, we expect the price of an AI PC to reach the entry level, with AI PCs becoming mainstream within five years," said Mr Woraphot.

By 2030, the company wants to become a fully sustainable AI PC company, with hardware designed for sustainability, supporting responsible AI with security and privacy.

He said if the government offers a tax deduction scheme and launches a second phase of the digital wallet to include IT products, this would help stimulate PC demand in the market.

The firm launched its Lenovo Financial Service in September, offering a leasing programme for the corporate market.

Corporate users continue to invest in AI-ready IT infrastructure in order to achieve cost efficiency, support people management and logistics.