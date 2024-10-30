Premier requests adjustment of laws that hamper trade

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra receives a ‘white paper’ on economic measure proposals from the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) chairman Sanan Angubolkul at Government House on Monday. (Photo: Government House)

In a prompt response to a proposal made by the private sector, the government has pledged to swiftly amend laws that hinder trade.

According to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, legal obstacles are causing damage to the economy amounting to 100 billion baht a year.

According to Mr Jirayu, following a private sector white paper addressing economic issues for the government's consideration, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra assigned Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira to coordinate with businesses to resolve the issues, as Thailand's economy has grown at a low level over the past decade.

The Joint Private Sector and Government Committee on Monday submitted the white paper to the government, focusing on four points: economic stimulus measures; assistance measures for small and medium-sized enterprises; water management measures; and measures to enhance the country's competitiveness.

Mr Jirayu said household debt should be addressed by increasing income, aiming to resolve non-performing loans for houses and automobiles.

Ms Paetongtarn also requested the Public Sector Development Commission Office holds talks with government agencies on amending laws that pose obstacles and damage the economy by up to 100 billion baht annually, stemming from delays in government processes, such as issuing production, trade and import licences.

The premier instructed the commission to reduce these procedural steps.

She also ordered responsible agencies to accelerate efforts to deal with low-cost Chinese products sold online entering the domestic market.

Various agencies are to implement the proposals put forward by the commerce minister, requiring importers of products sold online to register in Thailand, in compliance with the country's tax system.

Online products imported for sale in Thailand must be certified by the Thai Industrial Standards Institute, while food products must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Mr Jirayu highlighted the National Economic and Social Development Council's (NESDC) forecast of Thai economic growth of 2.3-2.8% in 2024, fuelled by a resurgence in tourism, increased consumption, government spending, and a gradual recovery in exports.

The recovery is an improvement from 2021 to 2023, when growth was 1.6%, 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively.

The NESDC said economic issues that require monitoring include the political situation, as a stable political outlook supports the economy, as well as the acceleration of budget disbursement and tracking the effects of climate change.