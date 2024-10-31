Digital ad outlay projected to exceed B30bn this year

Digital ad spending is forecast to surpass 30 billion baht this year as Thais embrace the digital lifestyle.

The Digital Advertising Association of Thailand and Kantar Insights Thailand, a marketing data and analytics company, released the Thailand Digital Ad Spending Report for mid-year 2024.

Digital ad spending is projected to reach 33.8 billion baht this year, marking 16% growth, according to the report.

However, the overall marketing budget for both offline and online platforms may remain flat or increase in line with the inflation rate, said Paruj Daorai, president of the association.

"This reflects a shift in marketers' budgets, with a greater proportion now being allocated to digital advertising," he said.

Arpapat Boonrod, managing director of clients for Thailand and head of growth SEA at Kantar Insights Thailand, said digital ad spending in the skincare segment grew by 40% in 2023.

This trend is expected to continue, with a forecast of 46% growth this year, thanks to an active market environment and increased consumer spending.

The automotive sector is also experiencing growth, with new electric vehicle players entering the market, while market leaders strive to maintain their connection and engagement with consumers, she said.

Digital ad spending in this sector is expected to grow by 30%, according to the report.

The top spending industries this year are skincare at 5 billion baht, followed by automotive (3.8 billion), non-alcoholic beverages (2.8 billion), dairy products and dairy substitutes (2 billion) and retail (1.6 billion).

Ms Arpapat said the growth of e-commerce also drives digital ad spending as consumers increasingly use both online and offline channels to gather information and make purchasing decisions.

Some Thais spend most of their time online, which also supports the growth of digital advertising, she said.

"Thais are highly receptive to new apps and technology, and they are open to online communication," said Ms Arpapat.

"The future of digital advertising looks promising over the next several years."