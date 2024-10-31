HSBC wins Thailand’s Best International Bank awards

A group photo of HSBC Thailand management.

HSBC Thailand won Best International Bank in Thailand awards from Euromoney and FinanceAsia, World’s leading financial publications, reaffirming its mission to 'open up a world of opportunities’ as the leading bank for inbound international business into Thailand and the leading international bank for Thai corporates and High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI) looking to grow and diversify regionally and globally.

HSBC Thailand’s expertise and strong commitment to long-term investment in the Thai market, along with its support for the growth of local businesses and the economy, have been recognised through numerous prestigious awards, according to chief executive of HSBC Thailand, Giorgio Gamba.

Furthermore, HSBC is recognised as Asia’s Best Bank and Asia’s Best Bank for Sustainable Finance by Euromoney. Across the Asean region, HSBC has also been honoured as the "Best International Bank" in five of the six Asean countries in which it operates, namely Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam.

In addition, HSBC Thailand has earned further 9 accolades such as Thailand's "Best Service Provider for Transaction Banking" and Thailand's "Best Service Provider for Trade Finance" from the Asset Triple A Awards 2024. These awards, many of which have been won consecutively over several years, highlight HSBC's deep roots and solid expertise in the Thai market as the country’s first bank since 1888.

International Connectivity

With a strong global network across 60 countries, HSBC empowers its local branch to support Thai businesses, particularly in cross-border banking services, where the bank holds a significant advantage.

As one of the largest financial institutions in the world, HSBC facilitates cross-border investments on a global scale, helping clients connect business flows across major trade corridors where the bank maintains an active presence.

HSBC’s international connectivity, combined with its extensive expertise, breadth, and perspective, uniquely positions the bank to unlock new opportunities for both Thai and foreign clients.

Mr Gamba emphasised that HSBC Thailand has leveraged the strengths and advantages of its parent company to support all customer segments, including multinational firms, large Thai corporations, and medium-sized businesses. At the same time, HSBC Thailand is committed to meeting the needs of all customer segments through its comprehensive financial solutions.

HSBC Thailand’s cross-border banking and related financial services have been specifically designed to facilitate both inbound and outbound investments for its clients.

HSBC Thailand supports Thai businesses in expanding into 41 countries.

"On average, we assist each local customer in expanding their business to three different countries. We also have two Thai clients with operations in over 20 countries globally," noted Mr Gamba.

Despite these achievements, HSBC remains focused on continually developing innovative financial products and services to fully support its clients. The bank is also committed to strengthening collaboration with both the public and private sector to facilitate local business growth and contribute to the Thai economy.

Strategic Partnership with the BOI

According to Mr Gamba, HSBC Thailand has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Board of Investment (BOI) to support Thailand’s inward and outward foreign direct investment (FDI) flows. This partnership aims to leverage HSBC’s international network, spanning 60 countries, to capture global FDI opportunities for Thailand.

Through this cooperation, HSBC Thailand will assist the BOI in promoting Thailand as a key investment hub in Southeast Asia. The bank will also support international investment roadshows to showcase Thailand's potential to global investors.

“Our role in this partnership is to support the BOI on international investment roadshows to showcase Thailand’s potentials to the world. We aim to work with the BOI to develop new trade and investment corridors where HSBC has a presence, particularly the United Kingdom, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Saudi Arabia, ASEAN, and Europe,” Mr. Gamba added.

Thailand has long been a key manufacturing hub in the region and remains a vital component of many global supply chains. This strategic position continues to make the country an attractive destination for large-scale investments from both Asean countries and global markets.

“As a regional manufacturing powerhouse, Thailand is quite strong and attractive for FDI in several industries, especially the auto industry. Thailand stands to gain significantly from the global growth of electric vehicles [EVs], especially from Chinese manufacturers, positioning the country to become a key player in this sector.”

Thailand continues to be a vital market for international corporations and a prime destination for FDI. Additionally, HSBC Thailand is focused on facilitating investments in strategic sectors where Thailand possesses a distinct competitive advantage, Mr. Gamba said.

According to Mr Gamba, HSBC’s country strategy aligns with Thailand’s national plan, particularly in sectors such as EVs, digital innovation, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. The bank’s key international clients from China, intra-Asean, and the US are also following Thailand’s FDI trends.

Digital Banking

The development of digital banking is another crucial area for supporting business growth in Thailand. HSBC has launched HSBC UniTransact, an innovative digital solution designed to streamline cross-border transactions with enhanced speed, cost efficiency and transparency.

Since its introduction in 2022, HSBC Thailand has seen a remarkable 34% increase in cross-border payment turnover, along with a substantial 27% rise in the number of cross-border transactions.

Moreover, HSBC ranks as the global leader in digital payments and is investing an additional US$2 billion in digital banking transformation. The institution processes over 4 billion transactions annually, totaling around $600 trillion.

Global Private Banking

As a leading international bank in Thailand, HSBC has long provided financial services to both local and global businesses. While large corporations and multinational firms have traditionally formed the core of the bank’s customer base, HSBC Thailand is increasingly expanding its Global Private Banking business to support the ambitions of Thai HNWI and UHNWI to manage, grow, and preserve their wealth legacy for generations to come.

HSBC Global Private Banking ranks among one of Asia’s largest private banks with an extensive regional footprint. It operates in over 40 markets and 13 strategic booking centres across the globe. This makes us stand out against competition to offer global wealth and mobility solutions to our clients. Our Global Private Banking in Thailand is the 2nd onshore location in Southeast Asia, bringing access to a wide range of sophisticated wealth product into the local market.

Confidence in Thailand

"We are committed to growing our business, expanding our client base, investing in Thailand, and helping our clients connect with regional and global opportunities to invest and grow," said Mr Gamba.

"We will work closely with the government to shape industrial policy and create client opportunities. When our client’s business succeeds, so does ours," he concluded.