DES Ministry unveils latest GenAI guidelines

Mr Prasert displays the "Generative AI Governance Guideline for Organizations" book.

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has launched the latest version of its generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) governance guidelines for executives and enterprises.

The guidelines deal with the rapidly growing use of GenAI in many industries and the risks involved, including issues related to privacy, data security and the potential impacts on employees and society, according to DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangthong.

"The guidelines are another important step in creating a balance between the utilisation and risk management of GenAI, in line with relevant laws and regulations. The guidelines can direct organisations towards efficient use of the technology and raise the level of readiness in all sectors," he said.

The guidelines cover a wide range of content from understanding GenAI, benefits, limitations and risks as well as guidelines for applying it with good governance.

"As GenAI becomes another important tool for organisations in the digital age, a clearer framework and guidelines have to be available for all related parties," said Mr Prasert.

He said organisations must have a plan and guidelines for supervising the use of such technology appropriately, taking into account the long-term impacts as well.

The DES Ministry helped in determining policies and directions for digital development, including the AI governance policy to build confidence in the use of AI.

The National AI Action Plan for Thailand's Development (2022-2027) set the dimensions of the country's readiness in terms of society, ethics, laws and regulations for the application of AI, under the operation of the Electronic Transactions Development Agency.

Mr Prasert said a recent survey found AI tech adoption in the country has expanded significantly.

It reported 17.8% of people said they have applied AI tech, increasing from 15.2% of respondents in 2023.

Meanwhile, 73.3% of the respondents said they were considering applying AI tech, compared with 56.6% last year.

Only 8.9% of respondents said they were not interested in AI adoption, compared to 28.2% in the survey in 2023.