Robinson Lifestyle Invests 2.5 Billion Baht to Redefine Retail

Robinson Lifestyle, under Central Retail, announces 2.5 Billion Baht Investment to Transform Shopping Center and Expand New Branches, Enhancing Experiences for Customers, Partners, and Communities

Robinson Lifestyle has announced a proactive initiative to enhance customer experiences and cater to diverse lifestyles. The company plans to transform its shopping centers across Thailand into comprehensive lifestyle hubs, guided by its “Lifestyle and Experiential Community” strategy, to meet the needs of all customer segments. This approach positions Robinson Lifestyle as a Complete Lifestyle Destination, offering a variety of destinations, such as Dining, Family, Sport, Pet, and Tourist, while bolstering Thailand’s economy and supporting sustainable growth.

Mr. Lertvit Pumipitak, President of Robinson Lifestyle under Central Retail, expressed the company’s dedication to transforming its shopping centers into vibrant community hubs, aiming to become customers’ top destination of choice. In response to evolving global lifestyle trends, the company is investing over 2.5 billion baht in a major renovation initiative. This project includes upgrades to branches in Kanchanaburi and Samut Prakan, as well as the opening of two new locations, all slated for completion within two years. Each site’s design is inspired by the distinctive cultural heritage of its location, modernised to offer a contemporary aesthetic while delivering immersive lifestyle experiences that encourage customers to enjoy a full day at the center.

To deliver a comprehensive experience that meets all customer needs, the pilot branches will be developed as large mixed-use projects encompassing various dimensions. These will include a shopping center, a semi-outdoor mall, a commercial strip mall, and a hotel. Key features include:

Robinson Lifestyle Shopping Center: This center highlights new zoning concepts with renowned stores catering to current trends, making it a haven for fashion and food lovers. Urbanista: A collection of trendy fashion shops featuring popular Instagram brands such as Matchbox, With It, High School, Yuedpao, and other well-known names. Urban Street-Food: A food zone offering renowned local dishes, such as the legendary Phuket pork knuckle from a Michelin Star holder for five consecutive years, “Ros Niyom” chicken rice from Saraburi with a 70-year legacy, “Baan Saiyid” halal chicken biryani from Saraburi, and the famous “Pad Thai Je Tum” from Tha Maka, Kanchanaburi.

This center highlights new zoning concepts with renowned stores catering to current trends, making it a haven for fashion and food lovers.

The company is collaborating with its affiliates and over 300 new brands to meet all lifestyle needs, providing customers with a one-stop experience for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Eat: A selection of popular restaurants is ready to serve all valued customers, including MK Restaurant, Bar B Q Plaza, The Pizza Company, Santa Fe, Sukishi, Fuji, Yayoi, Shinkanzen Sushi, Starbucks, After You, Swensen’s, and many more.

A selection of popular restaurants is ready to serve all valued customers, including MK Restaurant, Bar B Q Plaza, The Pizza Company, Santa Fe, Sukishi, Fuji, Yayoi, Shinkanzen Sushi, Starbucks, After You, Swensen’s, and many more. Shop: Enjoy a diverse shopping experience that meets all customers’ needs, starting with Robinson Department Store, Supersports, Power Buy, Watson, BEAUTRIUM, OfficeMate, and B2S, and continuing with tech stores like IT City, Studio 7, Jaymart, Samsung, and Banana IT.

Enjoy a diverse shopping experience that meets all customers’ needs, starting with Robinson Department Store, Supersports, Power Buy, Watson, BEAUTRIUM, OfficeMate, and B2S, and continuing with tech stores like IT City, Studio 7, Jaymart, Samsung, and Banana IT. Play: At Sunday Playland, a modern, premium indoor amusement park for children, kids can let their imaginations run wild while learning without limits. Echo offers game machines and karaoke rooms featuring the latest hits, perfect for daily hangouts. Joyliday and Let’s Play are spaces filled with various arcade games for endless fun. Additionally, SF Cinema and Major Cineplex, renowned theatres nationwide, are available, including special family and children’s cinemas.

Customer convenience is prioritised by making financial transactions easier, with services gathered from over 20 financial institutions (banks) and non-bank financial service providers.

Semi-Outdoor Mall: A pet-friendly space for families and hangouts, built around the “For-Rest” concept, inspired by the region’s natural tourism appeal. The space integrates greenery, offering a semi-outdoor experience connected to the main shopping center. It includes: