Marketers focus on affiliate content

As more consumers turn to e-commerce platforms, affiliated content strategies are projected to grow because they offer marketers a cost-effective way to promote their products online.

Wuttipong Likitchewan, chief executive of Vega Creator (Thailand), a creator agency, said he expects the volume of affiliated content creators in Thailand to increase next year, aligning with the shift in consumer purchasing towards e-commerce.

"People are looking for content from ordinary, relatable influencers," he said.

Moreover, YouTube Thailand recently launched an affiliate programme that could increase affiliate numbers in the country, said Mr Wuttipong.

Thailand is the fourth nation globally and second in Southeast Asia to be included in this programme.

As part of the scheme, content creators who meet certain requirements can tag products from Shopee in their videos, earning a commission on sales generated through their content.

Last week Clover Entertainment, a South Korean creator agency, announced its expansion into the Thai market, aiming to use influencers in its network to provide online marketing solutions to brands in Thailand.

The rise of affiliates aligns with an increase in digital ad spending in Thailand.

According to the mid-2024 Thailand Digital Ad Spending Report released by the Digital Advertising Association of Thailand and Kantar Insights Thailand, digital ad spending is projected to reach 33.8 billion baht this year, up 16% from last year.

YouTube and TikTok ad spending are forecast to reach 4.6 billion baht and 3.6 billion this year, or 8% and 71% growth, respectively.

Mr Wuttipong said affiliate marketing offers low costs for brands, as the marketing expenses are incurred when a product is purchased, through a commission-based structure.

With the right affiliates, marketers can effectively reach their target audience, enhancing brand exposure and customer engagement, he said.

Affiliate marketing also provides marketers with valuable customer behaviour data, leveraging machine learning to present products to the right audience, said Mr Wuttipong.

However, he said brands must manage their affiliates carefully as it can be challenging to control the messaging.

Without oversight, there is a risk affiliates may exaggerate or misrepresent key brand messages, said Mr Wuttipong.