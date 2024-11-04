Selection of new Bank of Thailand chairman again deferred

Protesters against Kittiratt Na-Ranong, a candidate for Bank of Thailand board chairman, rally outside the bank on Monday. (Photo: Supplied)

The independent committee selecting a new board chairman of the Bank of Thailand on Monday postponed its decision for another week, citing the need to digest more information.

Panel secretary Wirekha Santapan said on Monday that committee chairman Sathit Limpongpan and other members had agreed they needed more time to thoroughly study the information before them.

They had therefore deferred their decision until next Monday, Nov 11.

The decision came as opponents to one of the three candidates, Kittiratt Na-Ranong, threatened to rally outside the bank. They view his nomination as an attempt by the Pheu Thai Party to interfere in the bank's independence.

A small group of protesters had assembled there on Monday, when a decision was anticipated, with more expected to join them later.

Former BoT governors and academics have also expressed their opposition to political representatives serving as the cental bank's board chairman.

It was the second postponement as the committee had earlier deferred the meeting scheduled on Oct 8.

The Finance Ministry nominated Mr Kittirat, who has close links with the ruling party. The central bank put up two candidates, Kulit Sombatsiri, former permanent secretary of the Energy Ministry; and Surapon Nitikraipot, a professor of law and rector of Thammasat University.

The winner will take over from Poramatee Vimolsiri, whose term as chairman of the BoT board ended on Sept 16.