Empowering the next generation with sustainability literacy

Adapted from UOB's internal training programme, the focus of this year's Better U Next Future children's camp was sustainable living.

It is often said that the best lessons are learned through life experiences rather than in the classroom. And so, keeping this saying in mind, UOB Thailand last month hosted the third edition of the "Better U Next Future" camp, a dynamic educational programme designed to imbue children with essential life skills.

This camp for children was adapted from Better U -- UOB's internal training programme. Launched in 2019, Better U trains UOB employees in five core competencies: growth mindset, problem solving, digital awareness, human-centred design and data storytelling.

Held in 2022, the first Better U Next Future children's camp focused on familiarising participants with the five core competencies via play-based workshops such as Lego Education. The second camp the following year focused on financial literacy and emotional intelligence via experiential activities such as meditation exercises and the use of a mock marketplace.

This year's camp, held on Oct 5 at the UOB Plaza Auditorium, focused on sustainable living. Around 100 children aged between eight and 12 years old participated in the camp, including the children of UOB employees, customers as well as those hailing from underprivileged backgrounds.

BENEFITS OF TEACHING SUSTAINABILITY TO CHILDREN

Events such as the Better U Next Future camp are not just about having fun; they are crucial to addressing one of the most pressing issues of our time -- sustainability. Climate change, pollution and resource depletion are no longer distant concerns.

By introducing sustainability concepts to children early, we can prepare them to become responsible stewards of the planet. And sustainability literacy is beyond environmental knowledge. Such education cultivates a better appreciation of social well-being, and fosters life skills such as creativity, problem-solving and resource management.

For example, during the camp, children learnt to trace their ecological footprint via a mnemonic device called the "7Rs" -- Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Repurpose, Reuse, Recycle and Rot. As the children pick up knowledge concerning the impact of the 7Rs, they can also gain a lifelong awareness of how their personal behaviours connect with the natural environment.

This section shows them how they can contribute to cleaner air and cleaner streets, which will lead to better health and well-being.

As they grow up, the children are also likely to do more to help the environment and the community. Ultimately, the knowledge gained today can have a profound impact on both personal habits and community-wide efforts.

No child likes to be cooped up in a classroom over the weekend, even if it is for a good cause. The Better U Next Future camp included fun hands-on activities through which participants learnt how to sort different materials into categories such as recyclables, compostable waste and e-waste. They also experimented with upcycling by transforming plastic bottles into plant pots, combining creativity with environmental responsibility.

PRACTICAL WAYS PARENTS AND SCHOOLS CAN TEACH SUSTAINABILITY

Family involvement is an essential element of the camp. By learning alongside their children, parents gained new insights into sustainability and practical ways to adopt green practices at home. Many parents have shared how their children's enthusiasm inspired them to make changes in their lifestyles.

One parent remarked how the camp had sparked discussions at home about reducing waste and conserving energy. Another parent noted how their child, after attending the camp, became eager to sort garbage correctly and teach others about recycling. These stories highlight the long-lasting impact that experiential learning can have on both children and their families.

Teaching sustainability doesn't have to be complicated. Both parents and schools play an essential role in instilling sustainable habits in children.

Sustainability at Home: Parents can start small by incorporating practices such as recycling, reducing water usage, and food composting into daily routines. Simple actions, such as switching off the lights, reducing plastic usage, and conserving water, reinforce sustainable behaviours. Encouraging children to participate in these tasks builds responsibility and shows them how small efforts can make a big difference.

Sustainability in Schools: Schools can incorporate sustainability education into their curriculums or set up eco-friendly initiatives and environmental clubs. Integrating sustainability into subjects like science and social studies fosters environmental awareness from a young age. School-led projects, such as community clean-ups or tree-planting activities, can also inspire students to become environmental champions.

Engaging Children with Fun Sustainability Projects: Interactive activities make sustainability both educational and enjoyable. Projects such as upcycling old items into new creations or planting gardens using recycled containers encourage children to think creatively about waste reduction. These hands-on experiences inspire curiosity and teach practical ways to live sustainably.

WHY UOB THAILAND BELIEVES IN STARTING SUSTAINABILITY LITERACY EARLY

The future depends on the actions we take today. Teaching children about sustainable living is an investment in a healthier, more sustainable future. The knowledge, skills, and values children develop now will shape the decisions they make as future leaders, community members and global citizens.

Youth activists like 16-year-old Aminta Permpoonwiwat, for example, demonstrate how youth involvement in climate action can spark real change. A representative of Thailand in the United Nations Youth for Climate programme, Aminta established her own youth mentorship organisation to send high school volunteers to teach children in rural communities about climate resilience and sustainability.

At UOB Thailand, we believe in leading by example and have embedded sustainability in everything we do. Whether through workplace initiatives, employee engagement, community engagement, or educational programmes, we are committed to building a better, more sustainable future.

Recycling bins, for example, are available throughout our offices to collect materials for recycling, energy recovery, and composting. We encourage our employees to bring these sustainable practices into their homes, amplifying the impact beyond the workplace. Programmes such as the Better U Next Future camp also reflect our dedication to empowering children and families to embrace sustainable living.

Sustainability cannot just be individual corporate goals; they must be a shared responsibility. We call on parents, educators and businesses to join us in nurturing eco-conscious generations. Together we can inspire more people, young and old, to take ownership of the planet's future. Whether through everyday habits or community programmes, every small action counts.