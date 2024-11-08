Soft power promoted at Shanghai expo

Listen to this article

Mr Pichai inaugurated the Thailand Pavilion in the Country Exhibition Hall, which was designed to enhance the country's image and promote Thai culture.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan led a delegation of government and private sector representatives to the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) to promote Thai soft power from Nov 4-6.

The annual event, one of China's premier international trade fairs, was held at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Centre.

This year, the Department of International Trade Promotion brought 20 Thai businesses to showcase products in the soft power categories of food, lifestyle, fashion and creative services, spanning more than 250 square metres.

Thai Select and Thai rice brands will also be highlighted for increased brand recognition in China.

The event is expected to create trade value of at least 60 million baht.

The minister said CIIE is the world's first national import-focused exhibition, dedicated to fostering global market access, promoting economic cooperation and enhancing China's openness to international trade.

The expo drew participation from 172 countries and regions and featured 3,600 exhibitors showcasing their products to Chinese buyers and businesses, including 80 exhibitors from Thailand which feature Thai soft power such as food, film and Muay Thai.

Partner agencies also hosted exhibition booths, including the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, showcasing Mama instant noodles, processed foods from S. Khonkaen Foods Plc, and Chabaa fruit juice.

As part of the effort to promote Thai soft power, seven ministry trade promotion offices in China collaborated with 37 Thai Select restaurants in 13 cities (Beijing, Qingdao, Nanjing, Suzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Nanning, Kunming, Chongqing and Chengdu) to promote Thai food along with the movie How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

"The economic landscape between Thailand and China is marked by robust and dynamic projects that are shaping bilateral relations. As the largest trading partner of Thailand, China's influence is evident in modern manufacturing industries, particularly electric vehicles, infrastructure development and the digital economy," said Mr Pichai.

"These projects illustrate the deepening economic ties between Thailand and China, setting a foundation for continued growth and cooperation in the 'Golden Year of Friendship' in 2025, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries."