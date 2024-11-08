Ministry to legalise unregistered hotels

Listen to this article

The Tourism Authority of Thailand pavilion at the World Travel Market 2024 held in London during Nov 5-7. (Photo: Molpasorn Shoowong)

The Tourism and Sports Ministry has vowed to register unregistered hotels through a new draft within one year, aiming to maintain the long-haul tourist market as the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is implemented in two years, which requires adhering to strict environmental standards.

The ministry also hopes to bring a global-scale trade show such as the World Travel Market (WTM) Asia to Thailand.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said many small operators, particularly illegal lodgings in small towns, are still unaware of sustainable practices.

Expected to reduce emissions, the EU plans to begin the definitive phase of CBAM in 2026, using a tool that places a price on carbon emitted during the production of imported goods.

In terms of tourism, Mr Sorawong said this regulation will cover outbound tourism from the EU to Thailand.

If operators who offer services to tourists do not meet CBAM standards, they face higher tariffs, causing Thailand to lose its tourism competitiveness.

The minister said he plans to host drafting of new regulations that can facilitate adding unregistered operators to the system.

A special committee should be set up to discuss the proposed draft before it is discussed in parliament, said Mr Sorawong. The panel should include both MPs and representatives from the private sector who are familiar with the issues.

The whole process should take no longer than one year, he said.

"I am confident all operators will be eager to register under the law because this means they can receive assistance from the government in case unexpected events occur," said Mr Sorawong.

Moreover, many tourists are hesitant to stay at unregistered accommodations, he said.

Mr Sorawong, executives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and 42 Thai operators attended the WTM London 2024 between Nov 5-7.

He said the ministry instructed the TAT to negotiate with the rights holder of the WTM, aiming to hold WTM Asia in Thailand in the future.

"Thailand is a top global tourism destination, but still doesn't have an opportunity to hold such a global tourism trade fair," he said.

The process is estimated to take at least two years ahead of the actual event, said Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.

He said as the TAT's pavilion at the WTM London won an award for the Best Stand Feature for showcasing local products and soft power, it will use this recognition a starting point to discuss the next opportunity.

Next year the TAT plans to participate in another top trade show -- ITB Berlin 2025 in March -- allowing it to put second-tier provincial promotions upfront.

Mr Sorawong said provincial governors and administrative organisations will be invited to participate and design their content.

The ministry set a 2025 target of 40 million foreign arrivals, generating 2.4 trillion baht.