Mars unveils the first innovative online portal to promote pet adoption in Thailand

A famous American singer once said the bond between her and her cat is one of the most genuine connections in her life. Every time she comes home, her cat greets her with unconditional love, not caring about her global fame or chart-topping records. The pure, sincere companionship pets provide offers many of us an escape into a more authentic world.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, pet ownership surged, especially among Generation Z and millennials, with many parents encouraging their children to care for pets to counter isolation, reduce screen time, and avoid the harmful effects of cyberbullying. Thailand is one of the countries where pet food sales, particularly for dogs and cats, have seen a significant increase.

“Pet parents in Thailand have played a vital role in the country’s impressive journey within the pet care industry, which began over 25 years ago. It was the time when Mars established its first factory in Pak Chong. Since then, Thailand has grown to become the third-largest pet food exporter in the world, all thanks to the love and dedication of pet parents everywhere,” said Rohit Jindal, General Manager Southeast Asia at Mars Pet Nutrition, the global leader in pet food manufacturing and distributor of renowned brands such as PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, IAMS®, CESAR®, SHEBA®, and TEMPTATIONS™. Mars’s first Global Pet Parent Study revealed a significant rise in pet ownership, with 4 in 10 people now owning pets. Interestingly, 47% of these are first-time pet parents, showing a growing trend in pet adoption and the increasing role pets play in people’s lives.

However, pet homelessness remains a serious issue in Thailand, mirroring global challenges. The 2024 Mars Pet Nutrition State of Pet Homelessness Project highlighted that for every two pets with a home, one is homeless, with an estimated 362 million homeless cats and dogs worldwide.

“Stray dogs and cats in Thailand are often perceived as aggressive or unhygienic, which discourages potential adopters. Most pet parents prefer to adopt newborn pets from friends or relatives, believing they can train and bond with them more easily. However, those who have adopted shelter pets report that older pets are just as capable of love and loyalty. I am very inspired that more and more pet shelters in Thailand are going into pet adoption programs” said Jindal. Established in 2003 in Phuket, Thailand, the Soi Dog Foundation has supported over one million dogs and cats, with 238,838 animals neutered and vaccinated across Thailand in 2023 alone. While most shelters see fewer than 15 dogs adopted per year, Soi Dog successfully facilitated 513 adoptions last year.

Many pets are given up due to behavioral issues, such as noise, damage to property, or poor leash manners. However, these problems are often due to lack of training and insufficient quality time spent with the pet. When abandoned, these animals usually end up in the streets, some in shelters.

As a global leader in pet care, Mars Pet Nutrition has taken proactive steps to address pet homelessness by partnering with shelters including Soi Dog Foundation, The Voice Foundation, and Jai Dog Rescue. Mars’s Pet Adoption Weekend campaign promoted responsible pet adoption, particularly among first-time pet owners.

“In Thailand, our key focus is raising awareness of responsible pet ownership and addressing common misconceptions about older pets, who are often viewed as less capable of forming bonds. In reality, older pets can be trained and provide just as much love and companionship as younger ones,” said Jindal. With help from shelter teams, one can also gain a good understanding of an adopted pet's character and personality, reducing surprises regarding compatibility in terms of energy level, lifestyle, and the maintenance a new family member requires. At the Global Adoption Weekend in Thailand, aspiring pet parents were supported with a matching platform to help them find the right pet based on their lifestyle and preferences. The event also highlighted the importance of committing to compatibility, helping new owners find their best-fit pet through www.th.wer4happytails.com. Mars also provides free resources to support new pet parents, including educational online tools.

“New adopters must meet certain qualifications, including passing a test, background checks, and regular follow-ups. Once approved, they receive a starter kit with pet food products. Most shelter pets have been vaccinated and trained to understand basic commands,” explained Jindal.

Thailand hosted Global Adoption Weekend alongside the Philippines and Malaysia as part of Mars’ initiative, which occurs each October.

Regardless of breed or age, pets have been shown to provide emotional support. With proper care, pets can provide quality fulfilling companionship. The global trend of “Pets as Therapy” continues to grow, with pets helping patients recover from physical and mental ailments by reducing stress and improving confidence and concentration, particularly in children.

For more information on Global Adoption Weekend in Bangkok, visit Bangkok Post - Mars Launches Pet Adoption Portal at Global Event