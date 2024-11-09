Minister hosts UAE trade delegation

Listen to this article

Mr Pichai, right, recently met with Mr Ahmed Al Zeyoudi to explore investment opportunities and strengthen partnerships between Thailand and the UAE.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan recently met with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi to explore investment opportunities and strengthen partnerships between the two nations.

During the discussions, Mr Pichai invited the UAE delegation, which included business leaders and investors, to consider Thailand's technology and food sectors as promising areas for economic cooperation.

The main topic was the potential establishment of a data centre in Thailand, a venture in which the UAE has expressed a keen interest.

He said with Thailand's advanced technology ecosystem, including extensive 5G coverage, reliable infrastructure such as stable electricity and water supply, and a skilled workforce, the country is an attractive location for investment in the data centre sector, ranging from software development to service provision.

The UAE also expressed interest in attracting Thai investors to infrastructure projects in the Arabian Peninsula.

Mr Pichai stressed the ministry's readiness to facilitate introductions for trustworthy joint venture partners and seek Thai investors for infrastructure development in the UAE, aiming to strengthen long-term partnerships.

He pointed to Thailand's advanced agricultural production and food-processing capabilities, positioning the country as a major exporter of food products such as rice, poultry and canned tuna.

Mr Pichai proposed Thailand serve as a vital source of food security for the UAE, emphasising the potential for sustainable cooperation that benefits both sides.

The UAE was interested in investing in Thailand's agricultural and food sectors, offering water and waste management expertise to enhance Thailand's industrial and environmental sectors.

The UAE invited Thailand to increase agricultural exports as there is strong demand, adding Thailand leverage the UAE's logistical infrastructure to serve as a distribution centre for nearby regions, including Africa and Europe. Mr Pichai assigned the Foreign Trade Department to follow up on this matter.

The UAE highlighted the need for skilled Thai labour, particularly engineers, to support its economic development. The ministry affirmed its commitment to facilitate an exchange in this area.

The two ministers also reviewed the progress of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Thailand and the UAE, agreeing to expedite negotiations to create greater trade opportunities for businesses in both countries.