Bangkok set to host Ethereum expo

Listen to this article

Devcon SEA 2024, an Ethereum expo, is scheduled in Bangkok from Nov 12-15 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).

The event, which underscores Southeast Asia's growing role as a hub for blockchain technology and innovation, is expected to attract more than 12,000 participants from around the world. By fostering collaboration and connections, Devcon SEA aims to elevate the region's developer and entrepreneur community while creating lasting social and economic benefits.

Ethereum, the leading programmable blockchain, has pioneered transformative applications that are redefining industries and promoting inclusivity worldwide.

The expo is scheduled to showcase Ethereum's latest advances, emphasising its ability to drive transparency, security and efficiency in various sectors through decentralised applications and smart contracts.

Registered speakers include Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, Aya Miyaguchi, executive director of the Ethereum Foundation, Matthew Tan of Etherscan, TN Lee of Pendle, and Loi Luu of Kyber Network.

Community-led sessions are meant to explore Ethereum's real-world applications and interdisciplinary themes.

"We see tremendous potential in Thailand and Southeast Asia, with a large user base and skilled developer community. Hosting Devcon SEA in Bangkok will create an unparalleled opportunity for local developers and entrepreneurs to connect with the international Ethereum community," said Skylar Weaver, Devcon lead at the Ethereum Foundation.

"Building on the successes of the last two years of hard work and innovation, we're committed to making this event our most impactful yet."

With nearly 30% of attendees from Southeast Asia and South Asia -- 10% from Thailand alone -- Devcon SEA will shine a light on the region's vibrant blockchain ecosystem, according to the organiser.

The event offers a unique opportunity for local developers and entrepreneurs to connect with the global Ethereum community and foster new projects that will contribute to local and international growth, noted the organiser.

The expo has six main stages, specialised workshop areas, and community hubs designed to facilitate discussions on topics ranging from governance and decentralised science to Layer 2 networks and more.

"Hosting Devcon 7 reinforces Thailand's leading role in regional blockchain innovation, while showcasing QSNCC's capability to host world-class events," said Surapol Utintu, chief executive of QSNCC.

"We are ready to welcome attendees from around the world and offer them an exceptional experience with our state-of-the-art facilities and signature Thai hospitality."

On Nov 11, the Ethereum community in Southeast Asia is scheduled to host EthSEA Day, a one-day event with tickets sold online for US$5, aimed at engaging both beginners and professionals.

This day features workshops, talks and panel discussions led by key speakers, offering a platform for the region to showcase achievements and strengthen their local and international ties.

By bringing together the brightest minds in the field, Devcon SEA will inspire innovation, deepen community bonds, and catalyse projects that resonate far beyond the region, noted the organiser.