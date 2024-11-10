Peru envoy hails PM's trip as chance to boost bilateral, Apec ties

Galarreta: Thailand backed chair role

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's attendance at the 31st Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) in Lima, Peru from Sunday until Saturday can help strengthen bilateral relations between Thailand and Peru and develop the Apec framework, says Cecilia Zunilda Galarreta Bazan, Ambassador of Peru to Thailand.

Ms Paetongtarn's visit to Peru on the Latin American continent was her first since she took up the prime ministerial position.

''Her attendance at Apec will be a remarkable occasion for enhancing bilateral relations between Thailand and Peru. Furthermore, it will help reaffirm support for Peru's Apec leadership and develop the Apec framework,'' she said.

Ms Galarreta was speaking to the Bangkok Post about Thailand-Peru relations ahead of Ms Paetongtarn's trip to Peru this week.

The Peruvian ambassador said Thailand and Peru can work together to strengthen the Apec framework because the two countries are active and engaged members of the grouping.

They have long collaborated to advance economic growth, ensuring everyone benefits from the global economy, which is also the goal of Apec 2024.

From the outset, she said Thailand has been supportive of Peru's chairmanship, contributing to various initiatives and achievements. Several high-level Thai authorities have participated in key Apec meetings throughout the year.

''This partnership highlights the strong ties between our two countries and the shared commitment to strengthening Apec as a platform for promoting prosperity and inclusive, interconnected, sustainable, innovative and resilient growth in the Asia-Pacific region,'' she said.

Ms Galarreta said Peru has learnt from Thailand's Apec chairmanship in 2022. This has guided Peru's work in hosting the Apec Summit this year. Peru had a positive view of Thailand's leadership in 2022.

She said that during Thailand's chairmanship, Thailand had focused on key issues that were central to Peru's own priorities for 2024.

Both would also like Apec to be open to all opportunities by removing trade barriers, deepening economic integration, leveraging digitalisation and innovation, and emphasising an environment conducive to inclusive and sustainable growth. She said that, as an example of Thailand's Apec Chairmanship in 2022, under the motto "Open. Connect. Balance", environmental topics were prioritised.

"In this context, besides the policy guidelines to develop and implement roadmaps on clean and low-carbon hydrogen already approved, the BCG Award will be presented for the second time at the Apec ministerial meeting on Nov 14, to individuals from Apec member economies who have implemented replicable BCG economy approaches. The awards will honour achievements across three categories: women, men, and youth," she added.